“It’s Still in Our Hands”:Noel Hunt

Waterford FC v Cork City Reaction

Noel Hunt scored a wonderful goal to set the RSC on fire just after the half hour mark last Friday but the visitors equalised 60 seconds later.

During the second half Hunt felt he was fouled inside the penalty area but the referee waved play on. The former Irish international, who is also the Waterford player-coach was not a happy man when he spoke after the game. “I have just spoken to Shane Griffin and he just said that he got away with murder. I was just too clever for him and words just can’t describe it.

“We had a goal disallowed last week when the ball is clearly over the line and it’s a penalty tonight. These things are going against us at the moment. We gave it everything we had tonight and it’s just gutting to have a result like that.



“We’ll come back from that though. We have a very strong dressing room and we’ll fight back from these knocks that we are getting recently. We will look forward to the cup next week and we’ll go again but it’s just gutting tonight.“I absolutely think that we have what it takes to hold onto third spot. It’s still in our own hands and there is a lot of points to be won and lost. Like I said we have a great dressing room and we have great character to just go again.“We know that we didn’t deserve to lose that game tonight with the chances that we had in the first half of the game and it was the same last week. Once we fine tune that, it’s only small margins. It’s great for me to get my first goal but it’s a great ball from Rory (Feely) into the channel and I saw the opportunity.“It’s not about the goal, it’s about the result and I’m just gutted for the boys. We gave it everything tonight and it’s just not happened for us. It was a fiercely competitive Munster Derby and we have just come out the wrong side of the result.”