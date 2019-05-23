Kilmacow crush Ballinroad’s double dream

Sheridan’s Division 1 Cup Final

Kilmacow 2

Ballinroad 0

Ballinroad, who won promotion to the Premier League last month after winning the Division 1A League title, were hoping to add the cup to their trophy cabinet on Friday night last in Ozier Park but a brace of goals scored by Noel Downey in the second half gave Kilmacow glory as they brought a 41 year wait to an end. This was the last cup final of the season and apart from the Ballinroad players, mentors and supporters no one would begrudge Kilmacow their hour in the sun.Noel Downey and Killian Dunphy, who was awarded ‘man of the match’, played major roles in this triumph on what was a magical night for Kilmacow and no doubt the celebrations went on all over the weekend.

Ballinroad dominated the early exchanges but Joey Veale was off target with a free kick from 25 yards on 17 minutes while Kilmacow keeper Killian Dunphy did well to keep out a Conor Donovan shot two minutes later.Dunphy saved from Shane Kelly on 24 minutes after he raced onto a through ball from David Looby.Jack Whelton had Kilmacow’s first chance on 31 minutes but his low shot was blocked by Nicholas Dee.Ballinroad missed a golden chance to open the scoring two minutes before half time when Diarmuid Sheehan sprayed the ball into the path of Shane Kelly, who slipped Mikey Byrne into the clear, but his shot was superbly tipped around the posts by Killian Dunphy.



Shane Kelly forced Dunphy into another fine save on 65 minutes after he took a pass from Fionn Hallahan. Kilmacow struck for the lead goal on 75 minutes when Jason Dalton got free and crossed into the area where Noel Downey was on hand to fire past James Corcoran from close-range.Kilmacow then doubled their lead less than four minutes later when Jack Whelton got the better of his marker and after his shot wasn’t held by keeper Corcoran, the ball broke to Downey, who tapped home to an empty net.

There was still time for Ballinroad to create a couple of late chances. Shane Kelly cracked an angled effort off the crossbar on 88 minutes but Killian Dunphy showed his class once again in the final minute when he kept out another close-range effort from Kelly as Kilmacow held out for cup glory.After the game, Martin Flavin presented the man of the match award to Kilmacow goalkeeper Killian Dunphy while sponsor Elaine Walsh of Sheridan Trophies presented the First Division cup to a delighted captain Jason Dalton.