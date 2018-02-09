Lee Kavanagh selected for Republic of Ireland U18 Squad

Congratulations to Lee Kavanagh, Tramore AFC, who has been selected for the U18 Irish squad.

Lee, who was a recipient of a Park Hotel Monthly Sports Star Award last year, was among those whittled down from a panel comprised of hopefuls from all over the country.



Lee’s Mam and Dad; sister Alex; Grandparents Gino and June Kavanagh, Grandparents Pat Hutchinson and Helen Hutchinson all at Lee’s club Tramore AFC; and all his family and friends are delighted with his success and wish him the very best for the future.

It’s a great achievement to have made it so far and everyone in the Tramore area is very proud of Lee.

The U18 team will take on Wales in an international friendly on Tuesday, February 20th at the RSC, Waterford (kick-off 7.30pm) and in Lee’s hometown at Graun Park, Tramore on Thursday, 22nd February (kick-off 3pm).

Admission: Adults €5, Children/Students Free.