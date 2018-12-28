Lee O’Connor wins October Park Hotel Award

The Park Hotel award for October has been won by rising soccer star, Lee O’Connor

Manchester United’s Lee O’Connor captained the Republic of Ireland U-19 team to European Championship Qualifier wins over the Faroe Islands, Bosnia and Holland in Longford.



They topped their group and are now through to the Elite qualifying stages in the spring, from where the top seven teams and hosts Armenia will play in the finals in July.In November the former Villa FC man was called into the Irish senior squad by Martin O’Neill for the Europa League game away to Denmark. His father Noel accepted his first Park Award on his behalf.