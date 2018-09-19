Magnificent in Malaga

Double gold for Joe Gough at the World Master’s Track and Field Championships.

Fintan Walsh Reports

Like so many times in a Master’s career that stretches back to the over 40 age group, Joe Gough was in top form at the World Master’s Track and Field Championships in Malaga last week over 65 as he scored a spectacular double in the 800 and 1500 metres.The West Waterford athlete’s bust week in Malaga began on Sunday week with the semi-final of the 800 metres and in this he showed he was in fine shape as he easily won it in 2 minutes, 28.11 seconds, automatically qualifying for the final on Tuesday.Gough was a class apart in the final which he won decisively with a new European record time of 2:16. 38. He finished over three seconds clear of Michael Barrand (Australia) who clocked 2:19.96 while Carlos Londono (Colombia) finished third in 2:21.30.

Gough was back in action on Saturday last in his second choice event, the 1500 metres semi-final and again he crossed the line first in 5:21.78, once more qualifying automatically for Sunday’s final.

Once again Gough was in top form as he beat the old Irish record time for the event by five seconds on his way to a famous winning double clocking. Gough clocked 4:49.63 seconds after a very good race up front. Kevin Archer (Great Britain and Northern Ireland) finished second in 4:50.98 while Luciano Moser (Italy) was well back in third place in 4:57.58



Joe Gough completed his week in Malaga with a one hundred per cent record winning all four of his races. He has been blessed in his outstanding career in Masters athletics in every age group with first and foremost a terrific positive outlook, great health and he has been more or less injury free. There is no doubt his tremendous appetite for the sport will continue and sports persons in any sport of every age group can learn from Joe Gough with his phenomenally positive attitude which has undoubtedly contributed to his tremendous success. The West Waterford athletes has a total of five World Masters titles between outdoor and indoors and twelve Europeans, again between outdoor and indoors, mostly over 800 metres but a few over 1,500 metres.All these title were won in exceptional times for his age group. Joe Gough will surely continue to excel at the sport he loves as long as he can.