No Joy for Waterford Clubs



Four Waterford League clubs had to travel on Sunday to play their fifth round games in the FAI Junior Cup. Tramore made the long journey to Athenry but their journey was in vain because the game was abandoned at half-time due to the horrendous weather conditions.

Cup rules state that if a game is not completed the fixture has to be reversed so the Seagulls will now have home advantage in Graun Park when the tie is re- fixed. It was a case of “It’s a long long way from Clare to here’”for Waterford Crystal. They played Newmarket Celtic in the Banner County but lost 2-0. That was the score at the interval and although Crystal dominated the second 45 minutes they could not break down a rock solid Newmarket Celtic defence and the game finished 2-0 in favour of the home side.

The Villa were n Offaly to play Birr Town but they did not perform and the hosts won 3-1. They scored on 37, 41 and 79 minutes. An OG made it 3-1 with seven minutes remaining but it was a case of too little too late for Brian Farrell’s charges.Ferrybank were in Athlone to play Willow Park and they were beaten one nil. The midlanders scored the only goal of the game in the first half and they held that lead until the final whistle.