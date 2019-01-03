O’Keefe inspired Hibs hit Rovers for seven

Munster Junior Cup. Round 4

Hibernians 7 Borroway Rovers (Thurles) 2

Hibernians strolled into the fifth round of the Munster Cup when they hit Borroway Rovers for seven in Ozier Park on Saturday afternoon last. The game was switched to headquarters due to the fact that Mitchel Kennedy Park failed a pitch inspection because of the torrential rain which fell prior to the 2.00pm kick-off time. The star man for the victors was Mark O’Keeffe who found the net on five occasions to bring his tally for the season in all competitions to an extraordinary 36 goals. Conor Whittle also chipped in with a brace. Next up for Hibs is an away game against the Limerick hotshots Pike Rovers. Mark O’Keeffe did not hang about and he opened the scoring as early as the third minute. David Cooley picked out Conor Whittle and when he crossed into the six yards box, O’ Keeffe was well placed to tuck the ball to the back of the net.



Three minutes later the Hibernians red-hot striker cold have scored once again but this time he shot wide from a great position following good work by Gary Keane. Mark O’Keeffe did however get his name on the score-sheet once again on the half hour mark.David Cooley fed Gary Keane who in turn played in the Hibernians No 10 and he gave the visiting goalkeeper Gordon Carey no chance from 16 yards.Borroway Rovers got back into the contest in comical circumstances on 38 minutes. Defender Daniel Carroll tried to play the ball back to his goalkeeper Sean Whitty but it fell horribly short and Calum O’Connor rounded Whitty and walked the ball into the net. Mark O’Keeffe scored his hat-trick on 43 minutes and this was the best of his five goal haul. Jonathan St Ledger sprayed the ball out wide and this time O’Keeffe hammered an incredible angled shot into the far corner of the net from outside the penalty area.

The second half was just two minutes old when Jonathan St Ledger struck the ball off the inside of the back post from the right and needless to say Mark O’Keeffe was perfectly placed to tap the ball past Gordon Carey from six yards. Hibernians were awarded a penalty kick on 51 minutes when defender David McGuire tripped Jonathan St Ledger. Up stepped Mark O’Keeffe and he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the 12 yards spot. The pace of the game dropped somewhat after that goal but then Hibs upped the pace once again and scored their sixth goal in the 76th minute.David Cooley split the visiting defence and ConorWhittle placed the ball past the helpless goalkeeper.



Mark O’Keeffe turned goal provider on 80 minutes when he got free and picked out Conor Whittle who scored from close range at the far upright.Cormac O’Connor scored an injury time goal for the beleaguered visitors when he looped the ball over Sean Whitty after taking a pass from Calum O’Connor. Matthew Billingham’s side will find the task in Limerick against Pike Rovers much harder but with Mark O’Keeffe on fire (he scored a hat-trick against Tramore the previous week) they will travel to Shannonside with high hopes.