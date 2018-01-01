OLD BORO BATTLE BACK FOR AMAZING WIN

Dungarvan United 4 Greencastle 3 (AET)



Dungarvan Untied recorded the most incredible victory of their long and historic existence when they came back from three goals down to defeat Greencastle from Donegal in Kilrush Park on Saturday night last in front of a large crowd.

Add in a missed penalty when they were they were playing second fiddle to the visitors and you get some sort of idea what an amazing victory this was.

The Old Borough team are now into the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup and it certainly has been a roller coaster ride for this outfit, who do not to things the easy way.

The previous week they were three goals in front against Booth Road Celtic from Dublin and held on to win 3-2 so the good folk who attend Kilrush Park are certainly getting value for the entrance fee this season.

This game however last Saturday will live in the memory for a very long time to come.

There was less than 21 seconds on the clock when the visitors shocked the home side with the breakthrough goal when Matty Henry fed the ball into the path of Gerry Hegarty who beat keeper Kian Cliffe with a strike from outside the penalty area.



The home side should have equalised on 29 minutes when Mark Ferncombe’s free kick was parried away by Dylan Doherty into the path of Danny Reynolds but his close-range effort came crashing back off the foot of the post.Hegarty scored his second goal on the stroke of the half time whistle when he intercepted keeper Cliffe and walked the ball into an empty net.Greencastle’s third goal seemed to have secured the match on 57 minutes.James Henry caught out the home defence with a long ball over the top and Nigel McMonagle guided the ball past the advancing Kian Cliffe.Dungarvan got a goal back less than two minutes later.Darragh Power’s ball into the penalty area was headed on by Christy Power and Gavin Crotty was on hand to bundle the ball over the line from close range.

Dungarvan were awarded a penalty on 63 minutes Jamie McCormack handled the ball in the area. Mark Ferncombe’s effort though was saved by Dylan Doherty and he blazed the resultant rebound over the crossbar.

The hosts were back in the game on 83 minutes when Gavin Crotty got the better of his marker down the right side and drilled a right-footed shot to the far corner of the net past a helpless Doherty.

As time ticked down into the final minute Dungarvan were awarded their second penalty when Ryan Donnelly went down in the area under a challenge from Michael Henry.

Kevin Walsh hammered the ball to the back of the net to send the game to extra time.

Dungarvan scored the winning goal five minutes into extra time when Ryan Donnelly fired a Shane Lannon cross to the back of the net to send the home supporters wild with delight.



DUNGARVAN UNITED: Kian Cliffe, Darragh Power, Danny Reynolds, Kevin Walsh, Christy Power, Shane Lannon, Robbie Mulligan, Tony Fitzgerald (Gavin Crotty `46), Ryan Donnelly, Andrew O’Connor, Mark Ferncombe

GREENCASTLE: Dylan Doherty, Steven Grant, Michael Henry, Mark Henry, San McKinney, Sean Doherty, Jamie McCormack (Harry McQuillan `78), James Henry, Nigel McMonagle, Matty Henry, Gerry Hegarty (Davy Funston `84)



REFEREE: Christopher Maher. Assistants. Gary Fitzgerald and Noel Ryan