Piltown complete double with Burns cracker

U13B Jimmy O’Dwyer Cup Final

Piltown 1

Tramore 0

Piltown completed the cup and league double when they came out on top against Tramore in Graun Park on the June Bank Holiday Monday.

They went into the Jimmy O’Dwyer Cup decider as hot favourites and duly went home with the trophy, but they had to battle hard to come out on top. The only goal of the contest was a real beauty and Ben Burns’ rocket like shot deserved to win any final at any grade. It was a goal right out of the top drawer. This is a very good Piltown side and all going well many more honours will be won in the coming years by the talented players.

Tramore had the first shot on target on 16 minutes when Kane Hillard put the ball on a plate for Jamie Clancy, but his shot from 12 yards was straight at Piltown keeper Shane Foley.



The only goal of the cup final arrived less than six minutes later.

Bobby Norris did well to pick out Ben Burns, who turned his marker and arrowed an unstoppable right-footed strike from 25 yards to the top corner past a helpless Ciaran Shanahan.A brilliant Philip Kumar cross from the left on 29 minutes picked out Leon Cummins but his first-time right-footed strike from an acute angle flew over the crossbar of Tramore keeper Shanahan.

Piltown had another chance to increase their lead before half time when Sean Foley played a perfect pass to the feet of Ben Burns, who tried his luck with a cracking right-footed shot, but this time his effort whistled inches over the bar.Tramore had most of the possession of the second half, but they could have fallen further behind on 37 minutes when Leon Cummins picked out Sean Foley but his shot was narrowly wide of the far post.

Piltown defender Andrew Phelan made a superb last-ditch tackle on James Drea to deny Tramore the equalising goal five minutes later.

Kane Hillard went close to scoring the equaliser six minutes before full time when he raced onto a pass from Darragh Poyner but he cracked a left-footed shot from inside the penalty area wide of the left-hand post.

Although Tramore battled to the end in the hope of scoring, Piltown stood firm to land a cup double triumph with their goalkeeper and captain Shane Foley picking up the Jimmy O’Dwyer Under 13B Cup from Jimmy’s son Peter in the presence of WSFL League Chairman Davy Cullen.