REAL DEAL DELIVERS

Dylan Moran makes it eight wins from eight in Castlebar

Waterford welterweight Dylan Moran enhanced his growing reputation as a emerging pugilist when he defeated Nicaraguan Nelson Altamirano on points at the Royal Theatre in Castlebar on Friday night last. The fight, which was screened live on TG4, was Moran’s eighth professional win from eight starts and the ‘Real Deal’ now wants to bring the cameras back home to Waterford city. “Tonight was a dream come true, a dream come true,” he told Irish-Boxing.com following his six-round points win over Altamirano.



“I used to sit in awe watching Bernard Dunne as a child, thinking ‘imagine me on the TVs around the country in Ireland’ and tonight it happened. Big thanks to Kaz Evans, Conor Slater, TG4 and Assassin Boxing.”Moran is due to fight in Mexico, the United States and in England in the New Year but is planning a massive homecoming in his native city next September. “I signed with Assassin a few weeks ago and our plan is, after some time off, I’m going to be built abroad in the new year, and we’re having a homecoming.”

“We’re replicating what happened in Mayo and we’re going to have a homecoming in Waterford City next September. It is going to be massive, it is going to be a great night, and that’s what I’m working towards.”

Moran (24), who went into rounds five and six for the first time in his professional career paid tribute to his opponent. “Tonight was all about getting the rounds in, that’s what it was all about, and it was a great learning fight.”

“That guy was one tough guy, I landed on his chin I don’t know how many times, I got to go through the motions. He earned his money tonight, much respect to Nelson. We know we’re good in those rounds but it’s about showing other people that we are.“It was really frustrating that people hadn’t seen what I’m able to do. Most of my fights I didn’t get to do anything, we were barely getting warmed up and the fights were over. It was a bit ridiculous but it had to be done.”“I’m glad all the knockouts happened but, now that we’re getting the rounds in, it’s great that people are able to see what I’m about.”