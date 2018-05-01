Reynolds thrilled with emphatic victory



Waterford manager Alan Reynolds was absolutely delighted with the win and the character shown by his players. “I was hoping that players like Sander Puri and Faysel Kasmi would be able to bring their form from the second half of the Dundalk match it into tonight’s game and they did just that.

“They were excellent as were the rest of the team. I asked the lads to build on that 45 minutes in Dundalk and I thought that we started well. We were very strong in the first half and to go in leading 3-0 at half time we just couldn’t ask for more.

“We play with two strikers and we have Courtney and Izzy. These two lads are a handful for any team when they are at it. I just know that Rory Feely has an eye for goal and has the knack of being in the right place at the right time for us. He has been a great find for us this season.

“That doesn’t take away from the fact that I thought that Kasmi was very good tonight but he picked up a knock and that’s the reason why he had to come off early.”

Reynolds was full of praise for the Waterford supporters. “Look I thought the crowd were absolutely fantastic for us tonight. I know I said it last week but they really pushed us on and it was great to hear. Sander has had a tough enough time and has found it hard to get back into the team with the calibre of player we have but he is back to his best is brilliant. He is away on International duty this week which is great for him but not good for us.

“It’s hard to call to where I’d put that performance to be honest. Some of the performances that we’ve shown against Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk have been very good but it’s probably our best performance because it’s our seventh game in 21 days.

They’ve got a weekend off now and we’ll come back on Monday to get ready for the game against Cork.”