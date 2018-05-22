Robin Good!

Dawson claims Irish Amateur crown despite final round nerves

Robin Dawson claimed the biggest win of his career when he won the Irish Amateur Championship at Royal County Down on Sunday last.

The Tramore international, who was Irish Boys Champion in 2013, survived a disappointing final round of six over par 77 to win the tournament by four shots from Alex Gleeson and John Gough. Dawson began the day with a six-shot cushion and while it was plain sailing for much of

the afternoon, he very nearly lost his grip on the tournament at the 15th where he ran up a triple bogey seven after sending his shot into the gorse.

He recovered to par 16 and although he bogeyed the 17th, a par on 18 was good enough for a four-shot win.

The champion emerged from the moment of victory with mixed emotions. Elation was obvious and relief was palpable. This win has been a long time coming.

“I have just been knocking on the door for so long,” said Dawson, who was Irish Boys Champion in 2013. I have so many top 10’s in these championships, especially in match play. I have gotten to quarter-finals and semis and been beaten on the last or something like that. But even with stroke play qualifying I know I am always up there. It was nice to do…it over four rounds, especially at a venue like Royal County Down.”



Dawson has been in command of this tournament from the first day. A superb opening round of 65 put him three clear and his position at the top was rarely threatened. England’s Alex Fitzpatrick, fourth overall on three over, briefly got within one shot during Saturday’s third round. Otherwise, Dawson has had it all his own way.Despite a double bogey six on the ninth hole of his final round Dawson stood on the 15th tee with a six-shot lead over Alex Gleeson. By the time Dawson walked off the green, his lead had been reduced to three.“I was basically comfortable until I got out ahead of it on 15 and hit a wayward shot to the right,” said Dawson describing a second shot that disappeared into the gorse. A triple bogey seven resulted.“I am good at gathering myself and getting going again,” he insisted and although his tee shot was far from convincing on 16 he found the green with his second and made par. Gleeson matched him to remain three behind with two holes left.

After 17 the tournament was settled. In trouble off the tee, Dawson and Gleeson had to pitch their balls back into the fairway and try to make par the hard way. Gleeson caught the front edge with his third but Dawson came up short. From there he pitched it to four feet and escaped with a bogey. Gleeson, who had been so good with the blade throughout, three-putted, handing his opponent a four-stroke lead going down the last.