Saints blow two goal lead and bow out

Munster Junior Cup. Round 3

St Joseph’s 2 Piltown 3

St Joseph’s bowed out of the Munster Junior Cup in John Grant Park on Saturday afternoon last.

They raced into a two goal lead inside the opening 16 minutes but a dogged Piltown side refused to buckle and Tony Reade’s charges displayed wonderful heart and can now look forward to a home game against Cork outfit Everton in the next round.Played on what was a bitterly cold and windy day Piltown almost took the lead after nine minutes when Daryl Maye picked out Jamie Waters but he was just off target with a diving header.

Two minutes later St Joseph’s took the lead with an incredible goal.



Ryan Synott’s cross was booted clear by Ryan Waters. The ball fell to Dayne Ormond who was positioned just inside the halfway line and he decided to let fly and almost beyond belief the ball nestled in the roof of the Piltown net. It was an extraordinary goal to say the least. The Saints scored again on 16 minutes. Piltown defender Ryan Waters slipped when he was attempting a clearance and Lukas Malik took full advantage by charging off with the ball before placing it into the slipstream of Shane Wyse who had no difficulty tapping the ball past goalkeeper Andrew Norris from five yards.

The visitors got a grip on proceedings after that goal and got back into the contest on the half hour mark.

Sam Grace whipped over a corner-kick and Alan Walsh placed the ball past Ian Galgey from inside a crowded six yards box. Geoff Tebay sent Lukas Malik clear seven minutes later but the tall St Joseph’s striker shot straight at Andrew Norris and a golden chance to regain the Saints two goal advantage was wasted.

There was an amazing start to the second half. There appeared to be no danger when the ball fell to Aaron O’Halloran who was 50 yards from Ian Galgey’s goal. However he somehow managed to get the ball through to Alan Walsh who simply raced past a static St Joseph’s defence and drilled the ball past a bemused Ian Galgey from just inside the 18 yards box. That 47th minute goal turned the game on its head completely. The visitors scored what proved to be the winning goal on 61 minutes and it was a score out of the top drawer. Alan Walsh turned provider when he played a delightful ball to Jamie Waters and the former Carrick United player found the net with a blistering mid-air volley from just outside the right side of the penalty area.

The hosts tried to battle back in an attempt to take the contest into an extra 20 minutes and substitute Paul Smith was just over with a fine effort on 83 minutes. Seven minutes later at the other end Alan Walsh sprayed the ball out to Luke Power but he shaved the far upright with a low shot from the right.

The last chance fell to Paul Smith in stoppage time but his well struck effort was well saved by Andrew Norris.