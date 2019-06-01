Seagulls soar to success with second half goals

WSFL Under 13 A Johnny Barnes Cup Final

Tramore 2

Carrick United 0

The large gathering of Tramore supporters danced a jig of delight in Graun Park on Thursday last as the home club won the Under 13 A Johnny Barnes Cup on what was a glorious June evening. A fine second half performance turned this decider in favour of Tramore and they were the deserving winners on the night. The Carrick players battled extremely hard all through the 60 minutes and also played some excellent football but they just fell short.



Tramore opened up brightly and they took the game to their opponents from the opening whistle.Sean Fitzgerald was just off target with a fine effort after four minutes of play. Carrick settled after the early onslaught and Gavin Casey raced through on goal on nine minutes and it looked as if he was going to score but Tramore defender Jack Whelan got in a brilliant tackle to prevent Casey from finding the net. Four minutes later Sean Fitzgerald played a wonderful ball to Callum Barry but his shot on the run whistled past the far upright with the Carrick goalkeeper Daniel McCarthy scrambling across his line.

Callum Barry was back in the thick of the action once again on 15 minutes. He unleashed a volley from just outside the 18 yards box but Daniel McCarthy produced a superb save to keep the scoresheet blank.

Carrick were dreadfully unlucky not to take the lead on 27 minutes. Alex Tobin let fly from 20 yards but the ball came crashing back off the Tramore crossbar with goalkeeper Leon Murphy well beaten.

The first Tramore goal arrived five minutes after the change of ends. Sean O’Donoghue played the ball out wide right to Jim Brennan who was cutting in from the right and Brennan delightfully clipped the ball into the far corner of the net from just inside the penalty area. That goal gave Tramore great confidence and four minutes later Alex Sheehan was just off target with a sublime shot on the run from 20 yards.

Thomas Fanning had a good chance to increase Tramore’s advantage on 45 minutes but he dragged his shot across the face of the Carrick goal. Tramore received a scare two minutes later when Luke Kelly played in Killian Power who raced into the Tramore penalty area but with only Leon Murphy to beat he blazed the ball over the crossbar. Tramore sealed the deal on 52 minutes.

Right-full back Sean Fitzgerald fired in a speculative shot from the flank and his effort from 25 yards flew over the head of Daniel McCarthy and the ball finished up in the back of the net. That was to prove to be the last real action of the contest and eight minutes later the Tramore players and their parents and supporters were dancing and celebrating on the manicured Graun Park playing surface. The Seagulls captain Jack Ahern was presented with the Johnny Barnes Cup by David Cullen much to the delight of the Tramore supporters.