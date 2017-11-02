Slick Waterpark ease past Newcastle West

Waterpark 39 Newcastle West 6

Waterpark returned to league action last Sunday with a comprehensive win over Limerick side Newcastle West.

The game began with the visitors attacking the Waterpark line and a big defensive effort ensured the home sides try line remained intact for the first 20 minutes.

Eventually the Ballinkill side gained some ball and territory which gave them a foot hold in the visitor’s half.

A lovely break by out-half Tom Kiersey who offloaded to centre James Kiersey resulted in the opening try of the game.



Again Newcastle West applied pressure and scored a penalty when a Waterpark player was caught offside.Out-half Kieresy punished the visitors again with an easy penalty following cynical play by Newcastle West which resulted in a yellow card for their wing forward.Just before halftime another three points were added by the visitors to give the home side an 8 points to 6 advantage, at the break.The second half was all one way traffic with Waterpark scoring unanswered 31 points against a side who over the last number of seasons have always been a top four side in this league. Credit must go to all the Waterpark players for the manner in which they put their opponents away. Both Paddy Kiersey and Tom Kiersey crossed for two tries each with full back Glen Kavanagh landing one conversion. Out-half Kiersey also kicked two penalties and one conversion for a personal hall of 22 points.After four games in the league Waterpark have two wins and two losses while securing bonus points in both home games and one losing bonus point on their travels.Next up is a trip to Limerick to face Richmond on 5th November.

Under 16’s Pan Munster League:

Waterpark 33 Cobh Pirates 14.

This was an excellent performance from this side in Ballinakill last Sunday and moves the team to pole position in the league after two games. Having conceded an early try this side showed great determination and skill to ensure the league points remained in Waterpark. Tries came from winger Sean Fitzgerald (2), backrow forwards James Larkin, Archie Markashvili, and centre Cathal Scanlon. Billy Doherty kicked four conversions