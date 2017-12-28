Sporting Year in Review
Published on Thursday, December 28th, 2017 at 3:16 pm
January
A marvellous jump by Wildcats’ Cathy Kavanagh on her way to scoring a great basket as Wildcats upset reigning champions Glanmire by 65-61 in the Women’s Superleague. Photo: Noel Browne
February
Abbey Community College Junior Ladies soccer team who were crowned Munster Champions
March
Sam Bennett show his delight after he won the third stage of the Paris-Nice
April
Hibernians clinched the Premier League title after a 1-1 draw with Dungarvan
May
Wildcats U14’s; All-Ireland Basketball Club Championships winners
June
The start of the Waterford Viking Marathon Photo: Noel Browne
July
Deise goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe pucks out during the first half of Waterford’s win over Wexford in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter-Final in Cork. Photo: Noel Browne
August
The South-East Racing Club Syndicate celebrate with jockey Brian O’Connell after St Lawrence Gap won the Richard Power Private Client Betting Handicap Hurdle at the Tramore August Festival
