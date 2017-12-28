Thursday, December 28th

Sporting Year in Review

Published on Thursday, December 28th, 2017 at 3:16 pm

January

A marvellous jump by Wildcats’ Cathy Kavanagh on her way to scoring a great basket as Wildcats upset reigning champions Glanmire by 65-61 in the Women’s Superleague. Photo: Noel Browne

A marvellous jump by Wildcats’ Cathy Kavanagh on her way to scoring a great basket as Wildcats upset reigning champions Glanmire by 65-61 in the Women’s Superleague. Photo: Noel Browne

February

Abbey Community College Junior Ladies soccer team who were crowned Munster Champions

Abbey Community College Junior Ladies soccer team who were crowned Munster Champions

March

Sam Bennett show his delight after he won the third stage of the Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett show his delight after he won the third stage of the Paris-Nice

April

Hibernians clinched the Premier League title after a 1-1 draw with Dungarvan

Hibernians clinched the Premier League title after a 1-1 draw with Dungarvan

May

Wildcats U14’s; All-Ireland Basketball Club Championships winners

Wildcats U14’s; All-Ireland Basketball Club Championships winners

June

The start of the Waterford Viking Marathon Photo: Noel Browne

The start of the Waterford Viking Marathon Photo: Noel Browne

July

Deise goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe pucks out during the first half of Waterford’s win over Wexford in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter-Final in Cork. Photo: Noel Browne

Deise goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe pucks out during the first half of Waterford’s win over Wexford in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter-Final in Cork. Photo: Noel Browne

August

The South-East Racing Club Syndicate celebrate with jockey Brian O’Connell after St Lawrence Gap won the Richard Power Private Client Betting Handicap Hurdle at the Tramore August Festival

The South-East Racing Club Syndicate celebrate with jockey Brian O’Connell after St Lawrence Gap won the Richard Power Private Client Betting Handicap Hurdle at the Tramore August Festival


See this week’s edition for more of this year’s “Sporting Year in Review”

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or
subscribe to our Electronic edition.

Leave a Comment