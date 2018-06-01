“Stalemate in Bray”

Waterford have not won a game in Bray since 1999 and on Friday last they never really looked like winning this game.

The 90 minutes produced very little in the way of action and there is no doubt that the Waterford players will be happy to put their feet up and relax for some time following their gruelling schedule since the season got underway. The large amount of injuries and suspensions have upset the team selection at times but that said they have done remarkably well to go into the break in third position, considering this is their first season back in the Premier League.Faysel Kasmi was present to say goodbye to his colleagues and the fans. Courtney Duffus played up front and whether this was his last game for the club is unknown at the time of writing. He is hoping to come to some sort of agreement with his club Oldham Athletic this week. There will be some new players arriving during the break and they will be eligible to play in July.Overall this was not a game that will remain in the memory but credit has to go to the home side, who were playing their first home game under the guidance of their new manager Martin Russell. They were well organised and deserved their point.



The Blues forced three early corners that were easily dealt with and on 13 minutes Bray carved out the first real chance of the game. Ronan Coughlan knocked the ball down to Craig Walsh but he failed to trouble Matt Connor with his shot from 18 yards.Blues keeper Matt Connor produced a top class to deny the Seagulls the lead goal five minutes later.Kevin Lynch picked out former Blues player Cory Galvin but his well-struck shot from 20 yards was tipped out for a near post corner kick.The Blues had their first glimpse at goal on 35 minutes when Courtney Duffus put Bray keeper Evan Moran under pressure when he played the ball straight to Izzy Akinade whose effort was blocked out by defender Rhys Gorman.Bray missed a glorious chance to open the scoring two minutes before the break.Dan McKenna played the ball in for Craig Walsh, who took the ball around an out of position Matt Connor, but he lost his bearings in front of goal and allowed the Blues netminder to recover the situation.

Connor showed his class to keep a lacklustre Blues on level terms on 49 minutes when the he turned the ball away for a corner kick after a Craig Walsh effort.Izzy Akinade raced onto a through ball from John Martin on 57 minutes but, under pressure from defender Heaney, he blazed a right-footed shot from 14 yards over the crossbar.Derek Daly went down in the area under a challenge from Bray defender Sean Harding as time ticked down but referee Robert Hennessy waved the defender to his feet.The Blues go into the midseason break seven points clear of both Shamrock Rovers and Derry City with 13 games to go in the league campaign and it will be an interesting couple of weeks ahead as manager Alan Reynolds looks to add players to his squad.