Stamford Bridge delight for Taylor and Adam
Taylor and Adam Tebay from Waterford City got the opportunity of a lifetime after waiting seven years from sending in their mascot applications to walk Chelsea onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge.
They got to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Chelsea winning the FA Cup while the present Chelsea team defeated Nottingham Forest.
To mark the anniversary Chelsea wore an anniversary kit which was also given to each mascot to wear with pride.
For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or
subscribe to our Electronic edition.
subscribe to our Electronic edition.