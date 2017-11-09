Success at International Karate championships

Last weekend The Pat Rockett Martial Arts Academy, based at the Crystal Leisure Centre, Waterford took part in the International Karate Championships in the Hub in Kilkenny.The local club had 14 members, selected by Karate Ireland on the Irish squad of 180 competitors.The competition was held over four days with 1,200 competitors from all over the globe.Ireland finished first on the medal table with seven gold medals.This was an amazing success for the club with seven World Champions; Brianna Heylmann, David Gahan, Lynda Gahan, Charlie Laffan, Rebecca Phelan, Caithlin Kelly and Clodagh Cullen all striking gold.Pat Rockett would like to thank Seamus Kiniry, Frank Quirk and Declan Gahan, all from John Sisk & Son, for their kind sponsorship of the Waterford team at this World event

