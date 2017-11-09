Super Blues too strong for Shannonsiders

Matt Keane reports

A goal in each half by Scott Delahunty and Robert Bulmer saw the Blues U15 side ease past Limerick to top their group in a game they never looked like losing.

The game, which was played in Ozier Park on Wednesday night last, drew a large attendance to see Franny Rockett’s team advance to the knockout quarter final stage having topped their group.

Waterford were quick out of the blocks and had Limerick under pressure from the opening whistle with Ethan Flynn and Donal Porter in commanding form in the heart of the Blues defence and with Scott Delahunty running the mid-field.

The Blues took the lead after 16 minutes with beautifully crafted goal. Killan Griffin played the ball out of defence into the run of Kacper Zajac and with one swift and clever pass Zajac put Scott Delahunty in on goal and the talented Delahunty made no mistake as he swept the ball past the advancing Limerick keeper James Griffin.

The young Blues continued to dominate the game and on the half hour mark Kyle Cuddy burst past the Limerick defence but his powerful drive was pushed out by the visiting goalkeeper.

The rebound fell to Cian Browne who saw his left foot shot again saved by Griffin in the Limerick goal. Blues left winger Tega Aghberhiere was always a danger with his dribbling runs and his combination play with left full Cian Browne was a feature of the first half. However the Blues failed to put Limerick away and so the visitors were always in the game. On 37 minutes Ronan Geary got behind the Waterford defence but he pulled his left foot shot wide of the far post.

Five minutes into the second period Limerick got the chance they were looking for.

Felip Mostowy broke up a Blues attack and delivered a 20 yard pass into the run of Adam Fitzpatick. The Limerick striker raced into the box and lined up his strike at goal but Blues centre back Ethan Flynn came from nowhere to produce a goal saving tackle.

Waterford increased their lead on 56 minutes.

Robert Bulmer raced at the Limerick defence before cutting inside and he then beat goalkeeper Griffin with a sublime chip over the head of the back pedalling netminder.

Inside the last 10 minutes the Blues almost scored again. This time Charlie Binions put in a deep cross to the far post and Donal Porter out jumped the Limerick defence but couldn’t keep his header down and the ball just cleared the crossbar.