Tramore Crowned Champions in Truly Incredible Fashion

Tramore AFC 4 St Kevin’s Boys 3 (AET)



Tramore AFC won the FAI U18 Cup in Ozier Park on Sunday last after an incredible 110 minutes of blistering football. A Josh Daniels header in extra time sparked amazing scenes of sheer joy and celebration as the ‘Seagulls’ followed up their U17 win last year with a famous victory over Dublin’s St Kevin’s Boys.

Tramore got off to the perfect start when they shocked the favourites with a goal inside eight minutes. Darragh Wall whipped in a cross to the back post where Daniel Olasumbo powered a free header past keeper Yoro Godfrey.

The Seagulls doubled their advantage on 23 minutes when goalscorer Olasumbo cracked in a shot from the edge of the penalty area that was only parried by keeper Godfrey and Darragh Wall was on hand to blast the close-range rebound to the roof of the net.

St Kevin’s Boys reduced the deficit eight minutes later when Tramore keeper Dan Morrissey played a clearance straight into the path of Lee Kelly and he rifled a left-footed effort from 25 yards to the top corner of the net.



Morrissey came to his sides’ rescue on 36 minutes when he saved a smart shot from Cameron Brennan.St Kevin’s Boy levelled with a quite stunning goal two minutes later when a misplaced clearance out of the Tramore defence was intercepted by captain John Barry and he gave keeper Morrissey no chance when he arrowed an unstoppable left-footed strike to the top right-hand corner from 30 yards.Gavin Harney could have put the Dublin outfit in front on 54 minutes when he got free inside the penalty area but Morrissey did really well to keep out his sweetly struck effort from 14 yards.

Lee Kelly was gifted his second goal of the tie on the hour mark when the dangerous left-winger did superbly well to cross into the danger zone but he couldn’t believe his luck as Dan Morrissey left the ball slip through his hands. Tramore were nearly level seconds later when Lee Kavanagh split the Kevin’s defence with an excellent ball that picked out the run of Darragh Wall but his attempted chip of the advancing Yoro Godfrey went over the bar. St Kevin’s Boys were reduced to ten men with 15 minutes remaining when central defender Tuluwalade Bello was shown a second yellow card after he impeded Tramore keeper Dan Morrissey when he was trying to clear.

There was another twist to the final with 87 minutes played when Kieran Sadey sent in a deep cross from the left that was knocked down by Niall Long into the path of Lee Kavanagh and his simply sublime finish beat Yoro Godfrey with the aid of the left-upright.



Tramore got their noses back in front in what was a remarkable ending to the first period of extra-time. Lee Kavanagh’s right-wing corner kick found Darragh Wall at the back post and his header back across goal was headed home by full back Josh Douglas.Conor Pugh thought he had levelled the tie for St Kevin’s Boys in the final minute of extra time when his close range shot came crashing back off the underside of the bar before Morrissey somehow kept out a shot from Adam O’Mara.