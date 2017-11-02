True Blue Reynolds bags Park award

After a wonderful season in which he helped guide Waterford FC to the League of Ireland First Division title and promotion back to the Premier Division, head coach, Alan Reynolds is the winner of the Waterford Sports Star Park Hotel Award for the month of September.

A former player and manager at the club, Reynolds returned this season and along with Director of Football, Pat Fenlon, masterminded a wonderful season for the Blues.

It’s his first Park Award and he received his award from Pierce Flynn of the Park Hotel and adjudicators, John and Kieran O’Connor. On receiving the award Alan said, “I’m absolutely thrilled. I’m delighted to be here today to pick up this award. I’ve been here before with Daryl Murphy, Kenny Browne and others when they collected their Park Awards so I’m thrilled to get my own Park Award here today. I’m a proud Waterford man and when you look at the people who have won these awards over the years, I’m just delighted to be part of it.”

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or

subscribe to our Electronic edition.