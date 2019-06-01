Villa complete double-without kicking a ball.

WSFL Under 16 A Waterford FC Cup Final

The Villa completed the double in Graun Park on Saturday last. They had clinched the league title a few weeks ago and they were due to play Park Rangers in the Under 16 A Cup Final but due to one reason or another the Faithlegg outfit were unable to field a team for the decider. This was literally the most one sided final of all time.

Not a nice end to what has been a terrific season at underage level.