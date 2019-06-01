Thursday, June 27th

Villa complete double-without kicking a ball.

By Matt Keane. Published on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 at 2:19 pm

WSFL Under 16 A Waterford FC Cup Final

Villa U16 ‘A’ league and cup winners Photos: Shay Searson

Villa U16 ‘A’ league and cup winners Photos: Shay Searson

The Villa completed the double in Graun Park on Saturday last. They had clinched the league title a few weeks ago and they were due to play Park Rangers in the Under 16 A Cup Final but due to one reason or another the Faithlegg outfit were unable to field a team for the decider. This was literally the most one sided final of all time.
Not a nice end to what has been a terrific season at underage level.

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or
subscribe to our Electronic edition.

Leave a Comment