Waterford FC bow out of Scottish Challenge Cup

Stenhousemuir 3

Waterford FC 2

A goal four minutes into injury time won the game for Stenhousemuir in a rain and wind lashed Ochilview Park in Falkirk on Friday night last. The victory for the hosts has ensured a quarter-final in the Scottish Challenge Cup. The Blues manager Alan Reynolds made eight changes from the team which had defeated Sligo Rovers the previous Tuesday and the task proved just a trifle tough for the much changed starting eleven.



The visitors opened the scoring on 24 minutes when William Fitzgerald found the net with a fine strike. Scott McLoughlin equalised for Stenhousemuir six minutes later and David Hopkirk put the Scottish League Two outfit in front for the first time just after the hour mark.Michael O’Connor, who was one of three substitutes brought on by Alan Reynolds levelled matters with a fine header on 74 but the all important winner deep into stoppage was scored by Mark McGuigan.

Alan Reynolds said he was disappointed for the loyal fans who travelled over for the game but admitted that the players he selected had not had a lot of game time recently and mistakes were expected from them.

Waterford FC. Payl Martin, Darragh Power, Rory Feely, John Kavanagh, Rob Slevin, Georgie Poynton, Tom Holland, Cory Galvin, Dean O’Halloran, Dean Walsh, William Fitzgerald.

Subs. Walter Figueria, Michael O’Connor and J.J Lunney for O’Halloran, Walsh and Fitzgerald (70 mins)