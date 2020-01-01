Waterford FC Signings

Goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan joins Waterford FC having spent last season with Cork City. The 22-year-old shot-stopper has also spent time across the water in England where he played with Huddersfield Town and Radcliffe.

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie the Limerick native said he was delighted to be joining the Blues for the 2020 season.“I’m delighted to have signed with the club for the coming season. I really want to get started now and kick on and hopefully give the fans something to shout about for the season.

“Speaking with the manager (Alan Reynolds), I can see his ambitions for the club. I’m a very ambitious person, so I can see the two of us getting along very well. It just seems that everything here is right for me.

“As a keeper, there’s a special relationship between you and the goalkeeping coach. You look at Waterford and I’m going to be training under Dirk Heinen. I cannot wait for that. I know for sure he’ll be able to help me improve my game, and help to bring me to the next level.



“Aside from the staff and facilities, the fans here are fantastic. I’m really going to be looking to impress them when I pull the shirt on. The RSC can be a tricky place to go as an away team, so I’m looking forward to having that behind me this year, and from what I saw of the Blues fans last year, they can be just as loud away from home.”The Blues also announced the signing of academy graduate Darragh Power.Power played with the club’s U-17 squad before moving to U-19 where he helped the Blues secure the 2019 SSE Airtricity U19 League trophy last season

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie, Darragh said that he was delighted to have things sorted and that he was ready for what 2020 has to offer.“Obviously I’m delighted to have been offered a senior contract with the club. Waterford is a big club so to be able to be a part of it again next season is massive for me personally.

“I have spoken to Rennie, and he has big plans for the club this year going forward. He has signed some good experienced players, as well as some younger lads so there should be a good mix in the squad.

“For me, I want to be playing football, so my main aim, for now, is to secure a spot in the starting eleven. After that, it’s just about winning games and getting points on the board. We’ll have a target as a squad and we’ll be doing everything we can to make it work.”

Midfielder Scott Allardice also joined Waterford FC last week. Dundee-born 21-year-old Allardice , who was born in Dundee, spent five years at Dundee United before moving to the League of Ireland with Bohemians in 2019.

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie after signing, Allardice said:

“I spoke to Rennie a few weeks back. He set out his plan and targets for the season and I was delighted to be able to sign the contract.“It’s nice when a gaffer has faith in you and he’s literally just told me to pick up where I left off last season. I want to play as much as I can, and I can’t wait to jump into pre-season in the coming weeks.

“The RSC is up there with one of the best around. The playing surface is fantastic and then you have a look at the facilities available and it’s a no-brainer.“Waterford is a big club. So many players will say, when the fans are behind the team it’s a tough place to go.“I had some good memories with Bohs, but I’m hoping for better ones this year in a blue shirt. Looking at the calibre of players Alan is bringing in, we’re going to have a strong side. I think we can all look forward to a good season. I’m here to be part of a winning side and I’m going to do everything I can do to make sure that happens