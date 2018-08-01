Waterford FC Signs Renārs Rode and Cory Galvin

Waterford FC completed the signings of Latvian international Renārs Rode and former Blues midfielder Cory Galvin last week.

Rode joins the club after a recent spell with Negeri Sembilan in the Malaysian Super League, while Galvin joins after playing for Bray Wanderers earlier in the season.

Latvian international Rode has played for a number of clubs in different countries including Skonto FC, FK Ventspils, SK Sigma Olomouc and Rīgas Futbola Skola in Latvia; FK Teplice in Czech Republic; Cape Town City in South Africa, before joining Negeri Sembilan in the Malaysian Super League.



The defender, with four full international caps, made his full international debut in 2013 in a 2–1 World Cup qualifying victory over Lithuania. The 29-year-old scored his first international goal in 2013 in a World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.Midfielder Cory Galvin, 22, spent time at the club during the 2015 season having previously played for Ipswich Town. Galvin went on to play for Cobh Ramblers before returning to the RSC in 2016.Galvin signed for Cabinteely for the 2017 season, while he spent the first half of the 2018 season with Bray Wanderers.Speaking after signing, Galvin said: “I’m delighted to sign for the club. I’ve been around for the last few weeks and am thrilled to get it sorted. When the opportunity came about to sign for Waterford, I couldn’t say no.

“I was at the club a few years ago and the changes are massive. It’s a professional football club, even from simple things like the quality of the training ground at the RSC.

“For any team to come up from the First Division it’s tough and to be in 3rd at the moment says all you need to know about the club.

“I’ve played with some of the lads before too, guys like Noe (Baba), Dean (O’Halloran), Matthew (Connor) and Noel Hunt was at Ipswich when I was there. There’s plenty of quality in the squad so I’ll be working hard to get into the team for the rest of the season.”

Speaking after securing Rode and Galvin, manager Alan Reynolds said: “Getting the two lads signed up was a priority this week and I’m delighted to get both sorted.

“Renārs is a defender with plenty of experience and he gives us good options. He’s done well since he’s come in and I’m glad to have him here.

“Cory is a tricky winger who’s played against us this season and done well. He’s pacy and likes to get at defenders. He’s played at the RSC a few years ago so we’re happy we’ve been able to pick him up too.”Galvin is in the final stages of recovering from a knee injury, while Latvian Rode is awaiting international clearance.