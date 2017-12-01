Waterford sports groups receive €1.5 million boost

Funding of almost €1.5 million has been allocated to community and voluntary sports groups in Waterford under the Sports Capital Programme, Minister of State John Halligan has confirmed.

The grants were announced on Thursday last by Minister Halligan’s Independent Alliance colleague, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross.



Welcoming the news, Minister Halligan said the funding would have a huge impact on the development and improvement of high quality, safe, well-designed and sustainable facilities across Waterford:

“The Government received a record number of applications for this year’s Sports Capital Grants and I am delighted that 43 Waterford applications were selected for funding. These groups represent a broad cross section of local sporting interests that cater for all ages. This cash injection will greatly contribute to participation in sport and physical recreation in the locality and is well-deserved recognition of the excellent work done by club volunteers.”

In Waterford city, St Anne’s Tennis Club is to receive €150,000 for Phase 1 of a redevelopment plan; Park Rangers Soccer has been awarded €100,000 for a Clubhouse Extension; Villa Football Club will receive €114,000 for an Astro Turf development; and Waterford LEDC Ltd will receive €104,000 for an extension at the Cill Barra Community Sports Centre.

A cross section of sporting interests are represented in this year’s successful applicants, from Celtic Squash Club (€22,000 for a refurbishment); Kilbarry Gymnastics Club (€5,000 to upgrade and renew equipment); Pat Rockett Martial Arts Academy (€13,000 for sports equipment and storage); Saviours Crystal Boxing Club (€48,000 for a dressing room extension) and Waterford Riding Club (€7,000 for new show jumping equipment).

Waterford Harbour Sailing Club will receive €34,000 for new rescue/ safety RIBs and dinghies, Waterford Boat Club €31,000 for the renewal of equipment and Waterford Harbour Sub Aqua Club €32,000 to purchase a rigid hulled inflatable boat with an engine.

GAA clubs across the county are to benefit from the funding package, including Gaultier GAA Club (€48,500 for a floodlit astro turf training pitch); Ballygunner GAA Club (€23,000 for a new community walking track) and Mount Sion GAA Club (€7,500) while CLG Micheal McCraith GAA Club in Tramore will receive €73,000 for ground improvements.

Other Tramore projects to receive funding include Tramore Boxing Club (€7,000); Tramore Rangers Football Club (€5,000); Tramore Tennis Club (€5,704); and Splashworld Sharks Swimming Club (€7,000).

Senator Paudie Coffey welcomed the announcement. stating: “I was eager to see clubs and organisations benefit as much as possible from this funding and worked closely with many of them to ensure that they were successful.

“This grant will assist with the building or refurbishment of dressing rooms, showers and toilets, building or refurbishment of sports halls and gyms, non-personal equipment including lawn mowers and defibrillators and any other capital projects that are clearly sporting in nature and that will increase participation in sport or improve performance.”

Senator Coffey concluded: “This is good not just for the clubs but for the local economy. This additional funding can help to further transform young lives locally, build communities and help bring our clubs sports facilities to a high standard.”