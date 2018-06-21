“We need to strengthen our panel”- Paul Cashin

Paul Cashin was in the dugout once again on Friday and admitted this was not one of the Blues better performances this season. “Unfortunately it was disappointing from our point of view and probably with ten minutes to go in the game we were grateful for the point. Bray showed great energy throughout and Martin (Russell) has done a great job with them and they are a difficult team to beat here.

“I was disappointed with our performance right throughout if we’re honest. We lacked that little bit of quality that we’ve shown on many occasions. Tonight wasn’t our night and we didn’t show the quality that I and Alan (Reynolds) know that’s certainly in the team.“We got overrun a few times in the middle of the park and it can happen sometimes. We were more than willing to push players forward looking for a victory so that means you can get a little exposed. We did get exposed a little but I felt it was more our desire to push on than bad play.”

Cashin is hoping the Blues can add quality to the squad in the window. “Hopefully we can bring in a couple of players during the break. We’re always on the lookout and I’m sure that every team in the league is as well. We need to add quality to the guys that we’ve got here but that said we’re always going to be losing a few players.



“I think that we need to strengthen our panel because over the past few weeks we’ve really struggled with numbers and I think that’s shown over the last while. We’ll take the break. Hopefully we can get one or two in and also one or two back from suspension and injury. Then we’ll have players fighting for their places.Putting the third place into perspective, Cashin said, “We’ve said all along that we wanted to produce the best each and every time that we’ve went out. We’ve done that in a lot of games and it has us in the position that we’re in now.”We’ve done that on more occasions than not. We haven’t been looking at the bigger picture and we’ve been taken each game as it comes but the positive is where we are in the league at the break is fantastic. I don’t want it to stop here and we all want to push on.“I can’t say enough about the support that we’ve got both home and away this year but especially tonight. They were absolutely brilliant. It’s incredible and we’re all asking ourselves where these guys get the energy because they’ve followed us Friday, Monday, Friday, Monday. They have been magnificent, an extra man for us and hopefully they are enjoying this journey with us.”