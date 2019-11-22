Worth Years Of Yearning



Lee O’Connor’s starring international debut comes to little surprise

Jordan Norris reports

When Mick McCarthy named his squad for the friendly against New Zealand and crunch clash with Denmark, there was a case of curiosity surrounding the inclusion of one particular young man. That young man is Lee O’Connor, a Waterford native – impressing consistently for Stephen Kenny’s U-21 charges, having made a recent switch to Celtic from no other than Manchester United. The fact that Lee was on the books and regularly captain for the youth sides of the Old Trafford club tells you everything you need know about his talent, but fast forward a few days and he marauded up the wing at the Aviva, whipped in a sumptuous cross that took both defender and goalkeeper out of the equation, inch perfect onto the head of Callum Robinson for Ireland to take a 3-1 lead, and anyone who had ever seen him play before will tell you it comes to no surprise.



Lee’s rise to prominence is just another shining example of the outstanding development of underage footballers in Waterford, coming on a week where the Deise took centre stage on international fronts – O’Connor assisting on his debut, Derrick Williams formerly of Tramore scoring his first for his country as did one time Waterford FC star Seanie Maguire, while another of the Blues, Zack Elbouzedi notched the U-21‘s crucial goal in Armenia.

You need only look at Jayson Molumby’s string of excellent performances in the Millwall midfield, Timi Sibowale’s displays in a green shirt, the recent U-19 triumph at League of Ireland level to recognise what exactly has occurred here, but wrap all of that success into a moment and it is to see the product of years of hard work pay off and a young lad to shine at senior level and it is worth every ounce of sacrifice.

O’Connor’s cameo brought back shades of the last famous Deise full back, none other than John O’Shea. Should Lee go on to have a career half as good as the Ferrybank legend then he ‘ll also have a place in folklore once the boots are hung up.

A versatile, hard-working and tenacious footballer, the next step for Lee will be to impress at club level and seek minutes at Scottish giants Celtic. On Tuesday’s evidence, it could well be of significant ease to him.

From the fledgling moments at Ozier Park, to Old Trafford, Parkhead and the Aviva – a young man from Waterford has the entire world at his feet, inspiring generations of others to follow in his footsteps.

In terms of senior caps, with Molumby, Sibowale and many others on the cusp of great things, expect it to be a matter of lineage. This is only the beginning, of a wonderful period for Waterford football – and all coaches and the players themselves, should rightly take a bow.