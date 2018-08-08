You Need to take Chances When they Come: Alan Reynolds

Blues manager Alan Reynolds gave an honest assessment of the match when he spoke afterwards. “I thought it was a tight game. We had a few chances in the first half that we could have taken, but they have some good players and I thought that both Garry Buckley and Graham Cummins were always a threat for them.

“We didn’t start well in the second half and they were good for 20 minutes. We did have a go at the end, that’s what we’ll do, but they defended really well and we just couldn’t break them down.

“I think that straight after scoring, we’ve got to be better than we were tonight. We’re disappointed at that end of it because when you get 1-0 up, you see it through for a bit, but it’s a sloppy goal to concede at our end. We’ll need to work at that going forward.



“It’s not as if they cut us open for that goal. We gifted them the chance and the second one is the killer. Matt Connor has been outstanding the last few weeks and I think that he has seen the ball late, but he is a top keeper and we’ll move on from that.“There were spells in the first half when we were really good and we could have scored a few. Izzy and Gavan had a couple of good chances. You don’t get too many against the likes of Cork and Dundalk. You need to take chances when they come”.“We’re learning and we’re improving all the time. I spoke to the players and media about this earlier that we are going to have our ups and downs. People were patting us on the back and everyone on the back but now they are queuing up to stick the knife in with certain sections.“There is a great group of players there and they are disappointed. They will keep working hard because they are proud to play for this city and county. We just need to keep going. I think that when you look through it and look at players like Duffus, Barnett and Feely. They are young players and confidence is a little down.“It’s part of their career and they’ll have their moments. We’ve got to be positive and keep going. We’re disappointed but we were beaten by the odd goal against the champions. There’s not much in it and we’re not too far away. We need to improve in certain areas and we’ll try and do that as we go on but we’re not too far away