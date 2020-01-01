Zack Elbouzedi signs for Lincoln City

League One club Lincoln City have announced the signing of Zack Elbouzedi from Waterford FC on a long-term deal. Elbouzedi made 27 appearances for the Blues during the 2019 season while scoring 6 league goals.

He also made 10 appearances for the Republic of Ireland Under 21 team and he captained the Irish team in their last game against Sweden. Zack said“ I am delighted to sign for Lincoln City and looking forward to getting started and playing in front of the fans in January. I really enjoyed my season with Waterford FC and I have a lot to thank Alan Reynolds for.



I was unhappy when I came back from England and Scotland but playing for Waterford gave me my love for the game back again” I wish the Blues every success for the future”. In the past two former Waterford FC players also played for Lincoln City, namely Jimmy McGeogh and Frank McMahon. Zack Elbouzedi is expected to make his debut against Peterborough United on New Year’s Day.