Zara Breslin crowned National Boxing Champion

Published on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 1:23 pm

Zara Breslin created history at the National Stadium on Friday evening by becoming the first ever female Irish Senior champion from Tramore. 18-year-old Zara from Tramore Boxing Club won the 54kg belt after she defeated Siobhan McKenna from Holy Family.

Zara Breslin and Ellie Mai after sparring in Clonmel ahead of the Senior Championships.

This wonderful victory has been achieved by Zara after years of hard work and dedication and the outstanding support of club and family. Tramore Boxing Club could not be prouder of Zara’s achievements.

