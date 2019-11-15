Zara Breslin crowned National Boxing Champion

Zara Breslin created history at the National Stadium on Friday evening by becoming the first ever female Irish Senior champion from Tramore. 18-year-old Zara from Tramore Boxing Club won the 54kg belt after she defeated Siobhan McKenna from Holy Family.



This wonderful victory has been achieved by Zara after years of hard work and dedication and the outstanding support of club and family. Tramore Boxing Club could not be prouder of Zara’s achievements.