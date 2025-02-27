11 special classes sanctioned for Waterford primary schools

Waterford City and County has been sanctioned 11 new special classes by the NCSE.

Seven of the classes will be in five primary schools and four of the classes will be in four secondary schools for the coming school year 2025 / 2026.

The Waterford schools set to receive the new special classes are:

St. Ursula’s National School, Waterford – two special classes.

Ardmore National School – one special class.

Holy Cross JNS, Waterford – one special class.

Holy Cross NS, Tramore – one special class.

Gaelscoil na nDéise, Waterford – two special classes.

CBS Secondary School, Dungarvan – one special class.

Ard Scoil na nDéise, Dungarvan – one special class.

Presentation Secondary School, Waterford – one special class.

Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School, Waterford – one special class.

Sophia Power