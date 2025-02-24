50+ New Acts for All Together Now: Nelly Furtado, London Grammar, Ben Böhmer, Bonobo & More!

All Together Now

Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford

A Festival of Discovery: Music, Art, Food & Wellness.

Bank Holiday Weekend 31st July – 3rd August

Phase 3 Tickets Go On Sale Friday, 28th February at 9:00 am.

** OVER 50 NEW ACTS ANNOUNCED **

Chapter Six

FONTAINES D.C. | NELLY FURTADO | BICEP present CHROMA AV DJ | LONDON GRAMMAR | CMAT | MICHAEL KIWANUKA | WET LEG

LEFTFIELD LIVE | BEN BÖHMER LIVE | BONOBO DJ

GROOVE ARMADA DJ | FOLAMOUR | FLIGHT FACILITIES DJ

JOHN GRANT | SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80 | LE BOOM LISA O’NEILL | BAXTER DURY | AROOJ AFTAB GEORDIE CREEP | ENGLISH TEACHER | NILÜFER YANYA | BOB VYLAN | FAT DOG | CARLITA EVERYTHING IS RECORDED | ARC DE SOLEIL

DARREN KIELY | INFINITY SONG | HINDS | GURRIERS

MUIREANN BRADLEY | SHEE | PARRA FOR CUVA

DON WEST | BRICKNASTY | ISHMAEL ENSEMBLE | LANDLESS | CHLOE QISHA | ADORE | MARIA SOMERVILLE | DUG | SKINNER BBY | HUARTAN | GIRLBAND! | BOLD LOVE | CLIFFORDS | PIGBABY | MAKESHIFT ART BAR | SX2 | NIALLER9

JANUARY WINTERS | LEWIS DOYLE | TRINITY ORCHESTRA |

GLASSHOUSE PERFORM THE VELVET UNDERGROUND

STOMPTOWN BRASS PERFORM JAMIE XX ‘IN COLOUR’

** EXCLUSIVE MAIN STAGE TAKEOVER **

SING ALONG SOCIAL

ATN 2025 is set to be our most exciting year yet, raising the bar for an unforgettable festival experience. We return to the stunning grounds of Curraghmore Estate over the August Bank Holiday Weekend from 31st July – 3rd August 2025. Following an incredible response to our first announcement, Early Bird, Loyalty, Phase 1 and Phase 2 tickets have all SOLD OUT in record time. Final Phase 3 tickets will go on sale at 9:00 am, Friday 28th February. Don’t miss your last chance to be part of ATN’s sixth chapter before it sells out!

This year’s festival lineup is stacked with heavy hitters, breakthrough artists, and cult favourites. Dublin’s own Fontaines D.C. lead the charge with their ferocious post-punk poetry, fresh off their latest album, ROMANCE, featuring standout tracks like ‘Starburster’. Nelly Furtado is back in Ireland for just her third-ever Irish performance following her phenomenal set at last year’s Forbidden Fruit! With three platinum-certified albums (Loose, Whoa, Nelly!, and Folklore) and over 45 million records sold, expect megahits like Turn Off The Light, I’m Like a Bird, Promiscuous, and Maneater.

Critically acclaimed British trio London Grammar bring their ethereal, hypnotic soundscapes to Curraghmore for their only Irish festival in 2025. They’ve become a festival mainstay known for haunting vocals and a blend of atmospheric electronica, indie, and trip-hop. With chart-topping albums like If You Wait and Californian Soil, and anthems like Strong and Lose Your Head, their live show promises to be a mesmerising experience.

CMAT will shake things up with sharp-witted, country-infused pop, while electronic giants BICEP are primed to deliver their CHROMA AV DJ set. Michael Kiwanuka brings soul in his only Irish show of the year, and Mercury Prize winners Wet Leg keep the energy high with razor-sharp indie hooks. Dance pioneers Groove Armada and Leftfield are sure to turn Curraghmore into a rave, Bonobo blends lush beats, and Grammy-winning Arooj Aftab fuses Sufi and jazz. Rising avant-pop act Geordie Creep bring offbeat sound, while English duo Bob Vylan unleashes punk-grime fury for an unmissable set.

ATN values the importance of bringing new music to Ireland with Irish debuts from EVERYTHING IS RECORDED (Richard Russell’s XL Records live project), Arc De Soleil, Don West, CARLITA, Chloe Qisha, BBY, and more still to be announced.

There is still much more to be announced over the coming months, including additional headliners, a diverse mix of international and Irish artists, exciting new stages, and immersive festival experiences. Stay tuned for more updates!