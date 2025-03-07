ALDI Ireland Opens New Store in Waterford City

ALDI Ireland opened its newest store in Waterford City on Thursday 6th March. The new €3.8 million city centre store investment marks a significant milestone in ALDI’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, affordable groceries to the people of Waterford.

The new store was officially opened by the local team, led by Store Manager, Robbie Kavanagh and Munster and Ireland rugby player, Jack O’Donoghue.

The new store in Waterford City, located in City Square Shopping Centre, will replace the existing store at The Glen. The Glen store, which opened its doors in 2006, was the first ALDI store in Waterford. Since then, ALDI has invested a total of more than €28 million in Waterford, establishing a strong reputation for providing excellent service and value to customers, and a dedication to the local community and economy of Waterford City and county.

Speaking at the Waterford City opening, Robbie Kavanagh, ALDI Waterford City Store Manager said: “We are delighted to open our new store in Waterford City, continuing our support for the local community. Our team is excited to welcome customers to this new state-of-the-art store in Waterford City centre and provide them with the high-quality products and exceptional service that our customers know and love ALDI for.

“We believe this new store will be a great addition to the area, offering a wide range of products at unbeatable prices, and we look forward to continuing to serve the people of Waterford for many years to come.”

Munster and Ireland rugby player, Jack O’Donoghue, added, “It’s fantastic to be here today to see ALDI expanding its presence in Waterford. The new store right in the heart of the city will not only offer great value to shoppers but also strengthen ALDI’s ties with local suppliers and the community. ALDI’s commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, to supporting local grass roots organisations and to helping make quality, healthy food affordable to all, is something I’m very proud to be associated with.”

Store Layout

The spacious new 1,310sqm store features ALDI’s award-winning Project Fresh layout, with wide aisles and high-spec fixtures and fittings. Parking will be shared over the total development, meaning ALDI shoppers can make use of 500 car parking spaces, five of which are equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.

Additionally, ALDI has introduced self-service checkouts at the brand-new Waterford store which will feature nine self-service checkout terminals. Existing staffed checkout lines will remain in operation alongside the new self-service tills, with ALDI committed to retaining this service for customers, while continuing to innovate with new initiatives.

The store has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible. It is powered by 100% green electricity and features ALDI’s electronic shelf labels in store in place of traditional paper price labels, meaning that stock or price changes can be quickly and easily communicated to customers.