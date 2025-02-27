Aldi to open new store in Waterford on 6th March

Store Manager Robbie Kavanagh speaks to The Munster Express

Aldi has confirmed its new store in City Square Shopping Centre, Waterford, will be officially opened on Thursday, 6 March, next.

This state-of-the-art store at Unit 2A in City Square Shopping Centre (previously occupied by Debenhams) will replace the existing Aldi store at The Glen, which has been a huge hit with shoppers in Waterford since 2006. The Aldi store at The Glen will close its doors on Sunday, 2 March, at 7.00 p.m.

Aldi’s new store will open to the general public at 9.00 a.m. on Thursday, 6 March.

Aldi opened its first store in Waterford in 2006 and since then, has invested a total of more than €28m in the county. The store will be officially opened by the local team, led by Store Manager Robbie Kavanagh.

INTERVIEW WITH STORE MANAGER ROBBIE KAVANAGH

In an interview with this newspaper, Store Manager, Robbie Kavanagh, tells us about himself, his time working with Aldi, and what customers can expect from the new store.

What can customers expect from the new store?

Robbie: “Firstly, the great service and value that customers have come to love at The Glen since 2006. The new store is also bigger and features Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh layout, with wide aisles and high-spec fixtures and fittings.

“The store is also one of several select Aldi stores across Ireland where we have introduced self-service checkouts, with nine in operation at the new store. Of course, we will keep our existing staffed checkout lines alongside the new self-service tills, to give our customers whatever option they prefer.”

Tell us a bit about yourself.

Robbie: “I’m originally from Waterford and still live here today with my wife, Louise and two sons, Shane, and Liam. I’m excited to be overseeing the move to our new store, which is sure to be a great addition for shoppers in Waterford.

“Away from work, I enjoy attending local Ballygunner games. The last 25 years have been something of a golden age of hurling for Ballygunner – not unlike Aldi, which first came to Ireland in 1999. I hope both Aldi and Ballygunner keep going from strength to strength!”

Tell us a little bit about your career with Aldi?

Robbie: “I have worked at Aldi for 20 years. I started out in Clonmel, where I trained, and have worked in stores primarily around the South East, including Enniscorthy, New Ross, Gorey, Carrick-on-Suir, and The Glen.

“My first Store Manager role was in Aldi’s Gorey store. Having managed The Glen store since 2016, I’m excited to serve both new and existing customers in the new City Square Shopping Centre store.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes since I started working with Aldi – from store upgrades to different customer profiles and new product innovations. Some things never change though – our famous middle aisle is still as popular as ever!”

PAUL MOONEY