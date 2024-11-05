Board of Waterford Airport responses to Minister Ryan’s comments

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has agreed that better balanced regional development is needed in Ireland and the south east, which includes aviation infrastructure.

His comments were welcomed by the Board of Waterford Airport, which issued a statement: “Waterford Airport welcomes Minister Eamon Ryan’s comments that he is in favour of the development of Waterford Airport in principle, with better balance needed in the regions for infrastructure investment”.

Minister Ryan was speaking to WLR FM’s Damien Tiernan on Déise Today, which was broadcast last Monday, 4 November.

“We have assessed it in the way we have to do as a department – dispassionate and professional and looking after public interests and making sure any money that’s spent is spent wisely,” the Minister said.

Minister Ryan said the ‘ball is back in the court’ of the developers in regards to the Waterford Airport issue.

“When the department is assessing projects they need to be neutral and dispassionate and not political. We do work with the private sector and developers, and we are open to proposals, but you don’t do that on blind faith. Everything has to be assessed and that’s what our department has done,” he said.

NOT A BUSINESS CASE – MORE OF AN OUTLINE DOCUMENT

However, Minister Ryan said the submission from the Board of Waterford Airport which was presented to the Department of Transport recently “is not a business case” and described it as more of an “outline document” which raises a lot of questions as to whether the project is viable.

Mr. Tiernan asked if there was ‘an agenda’ in the department against the development of Waterford Airport?

“I don’t think there is,” Minister Ryan replied.

When asked by Mr. Tiernan where does the blame lie in relation to the stalling of the issue, Minister Ryan said he was not apportioning blame to anyone nor being critical of the Airport Board.

He said the Department of Transport’s assessment of the Airport’s submission “was an independent, professional assessment in the public interest”.

“What they [the Airport] presented is not a business case and if it is to proceed then they have to present a much more detailed business case and that takes into account some of the questions the department is asking,” Minister Ryan said.

BALANCED REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

He went on to point out that everything is in Dublin, and better balanced regional development is needed in Ireland.

“We need the regions to thrive and that includes aviation infrastructure,” the Minister said.

“But, doing something that won’t be viable or not work is not in the interests of the south east.”

ASKING HARD QUESTIONS IS NOT SAYING ‘NO’

Minister Ryan said the Department of Transport asking hard questions and correct questions “is not saying ‘no’ to development in Waterford”.

“It’s saying make sure we get it right, make sure if something gets built that it really does transform …” he added.

AIRPORT STATEMENT

The statement from the Board of Waterford Airport said it wanted to clarify some of the comments from Minister Ryan made on Déise Today.

“The Board has at all times answered any requests from the Department in a timely manner,” the statement said.

“In addition, a comprehensive document was presented to Minister Lawless on the date of the Board representatives meeting with him and his Department officials on the 24 October, 2024. This document answered the business case position, passenger numbers, need for increase in funding, and security around land holding and the Aviation use of same. A further information clarification was given last Friday, 1 November on Minister Lawless’ s Turbo Prop (propeller aircraft) suggestion which Waterford has 30 years’ experience in, proving that this suggestion is not a viable option.”

The statement added: “The Board welcomes all discussions with the Government and Department and look forward to any further discussions”.

Paul Mooney Reports