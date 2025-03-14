Court Reporter Required

Waterford’s locally owned weekly newspaper since 1860

The Munster Express has a vacancy for a Court Reporter

This role requires an ability to understand often complex legal cases and to accurately and efficiently provide reports of a high quality.

Applicants for this position should have a track record in News reporting. Experience of court reporting is an advantage but not strictly necessary.

It is essential to have the capacity to work both independently and as part of the Newsroom team.

This is a one year contract with the possibility of continued employment after the end of this contract.

To apply, please forward your CV and cover letter

to: dconnolly@munster-express.ie

Subject title: Court Reporter

Closing date: Monday 31st March 2025.