EU REGIONS WEEK OCTOBER 2024: COHESION FUNDS (Part 1)

New EU cohesions fund limited for Ireland, but Waterford to benefit from Thrive – Bauhaus programme

We were over in Brussels in early October to find out the latest on the next round of cohesion funding. Ireland’s success means our potential is limited.

But there are opportunities for some sectors like Fishing compensation for loss of Uk fishing waters, export supports for firms affected by Brexit and also digital and Green supports.

We were briefed by Commission experts on the matters and we noted that Waterford City and County figured in a Bauhaus funding project, as did Wexford with a Gorey building restoration project.

Counties to benefit from Bauhaus projects are Limerick’s NEDU, Wexford and Gorey, Meath, Galway, Mallow, Cork and Waterford, which received €7m.

The intention is to restore old buildings, boost town centres and revive them. Waterford ‘s City Centre historic centre will benefit. There has to be a strategy development for these buildings, the EU commission spokeswoman for Ireland said.

She will visit Ireland soon to see its progress. Good interesting plans are sought that can be done in the time frame in this co-funding programme. There is a time limit on these regional development programmes. The scheme is called Thrive and is under the European Regional Development.

The Fund has a total of €65m in this programme and most programmes are €7m each for urban renewal and reduction of dereliction in older towns.

More information on EUfunds.ie.

Although not in EU, Britain also has plans for heritage restoration, which could give inspiration.

Bauhaus is a term for special building work whose name derives from the Bauhaus movement from Germany in the late 1920s that spread across Europe and later to the USA after many had to flee Germany from the Nazis.

On the fishing front there have been supports for fishermen for having to leave the industry, including compensation for scrapping boats. This happened in Dunmore East and the south east coast, where traditional fishing areas off-Britain were closed after Brexit. But, in our view, there was not enough spent on re-training for other work, whether in tourism or other work alternatives like training on shellfish production – more could be done. Up to €142m has been allocated for the fishing sector via EMFA.

The bogs are to receive EU funds for alternative use of the bogs in the midlands and re-training of former peat workers and staff, while wind energy and re-wilding are some of the activities there. This is the Just transition Fund which runs from the years 2021-2027.

Cycling paths in the Midlands region alone are getting support due to the bog issue.

Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan MEP will be glad to see some funds going that direction. This comes under social funds, where a total of €508m is allocated.

Another sector that will still benefit are the new technological universities for research funding and innovation.

Small businesses and SMEs can come up with ideas and funding for innovative research projects. This is seen as a transfer of knowledge for SMEs.

SMEs can also get export trade mission funding if affected by Brexit and other trade issues where goods were bound for Britain in the past. Farmers can also benefit in these Brexit support funds.

SMEs can also benefit from digital funds for websites and training for digital marketing from county enterprise boards for 50 percent funding.

Another source of funding is in the housing and heating potential for low income housing. €120m is allocated to Ireland for the Green Europe retrofitting scheme that is co-funded. This is for people at risk of fuel poverty and focuses on public housing. One must qualify as a household on the basis of current fuel or food supports. How to combat the cold and bring in the best schemes is encouraged, including study visits to Scandinavian countries, who have greater experience in this field.

For farmers affected by flooding and other climate disasters there are special funds from the EU solidarity fund for disasters, like floods or fires in southern Europe.

Green Europe is still a big programme where Ireland can still get funds for development of housing insulation in public housing.

European social fund is there for youth training and development as well as upskilling and Erasmus for Ireland. This ESF is for 16-21 years to get them into the workforce. Community centres can also be supported and cross border issues with the north that run until 2027.

In summary, the total for Ireland is €1.4bn in the 2021-2027 rounds and this includes €400m ERDF; €508m ESF; and €142m EMFA.

The Southern and Eastern Regional Assembly will have a big role to play in the distribution of the funds and programmes evaluation of projects.

