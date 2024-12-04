Garda Appeal

The Crime Unit at Waterford Garda Station investigating a burglary are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a 3 youths that were seen in Bernard Place/ Slievekeale are of the city on Tuesday the 3rd December between 5pm and 6pm. All 3 were dress in dark clothing and were approx. mid to late twenties.

We are also looking to trace a white transit style van with the lettering “Roofing” written on the side which was in this area at the time of the burglary.

If you have any information please contact the crime unit at Waterford on: 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111