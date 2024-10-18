Kieran Walsh receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Managing Director of The Munster Express, Kieran Walsh, was bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Local Ireland Media Awards.

The gala event was held at Mullingar Park Hotel last Thursday evening, with 19 awards made in total to various provincial newspapers across the country.

Mr. Walsh, who was also the former Editor of The Munster Express, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Dan Linehan, President of Local Ireland and Head of Irish Times Regionals and RTÉ’s Marty Whelan, who hosted the event.

Mr. Walsh’s family has been associated with the Waterford-based newspaper for more than 130 years.

Mr. Linehan recognised Mr. Walsh’s “lifetime of service to The Munster Express and the newspaper publishing industry”.

“When Kieran Walsh relinquished his position as editor and managing director of The Munster Express in November of last year, he had held the reins for over 30 years and was the third generation of the Walsh family to sit in the editor’s chair,” Mr. Linehan noted. “The Munster Express was first published in the week of July 7th, 1860 and was owned, managed and edited by the Walsh family for 134 of those years, truly a remarkable achievement.

“Having purchased the business from the Fisher family, the first member of the Walsh family that became Editor and MD was Edward Walsh, Kieran’s grandfather. Edward was an incredibly busy businessman who also served as Mayor of Waterford. Edward was followed by his son JJ Walsh, Kieran’s father, who was a local and national legend within the newspaper industry and the wider Waterford business community,” said Mr. Linehan.

“In work and in life, Kieran has enjoyed the continuous support of his wife Roswitha, who played a key part in the finance and general operations of The Munster Express for many years. They have been a formidable team in managing their independent family business for decades.

“The Walsh family have played a key part in the regional newspaper industry over the decades with Kieran’s father, JJ, having served for many years on the Executive Committee of the Provincial Newspapers Association of Ireland.

“The acquisition of the main shareholding in The Munster Express by long-time staff member, Doreen Connolly, has resulted in a change in the ownership and landscape of the news media in Waterford. However, Kieran Walsh continues as a guest contributor and, no doubt, his valuable advice and support is there for the asking,” added Mr. Linehan.

Accepting the award to a standing ovation, Mr. Walsh said family businesses are slightly different, as there is a sense of duty and vocation.

Being third generation in the Walsh family, Mr. Walsh acknowledged he had “big shoes to follow” after his father, J. J. Walsh, and grandfather, Edward Walsh.

Mr. Walsh said new technology brought on a new era for the newspaper and under his father, J. J., there was investment in new presses and photography reproduction, making the paper more modern and allowing for an increase in size. The Munster Express was also one of the first provincial newspapers to have an online presence with a fully functioning website, in Autumn 1996.

He also praised the idea of government supports to subsidise journalists in local democracy and court reporting, which will help ensure there are no ‘news deserts’ emerging in the country.

Mr. Walsh said it was time to step back and move along for a new generation to take the helm at The Munster Express, which happened in October last year when the torch was passed to new Managing Director Doreen Connolly.

In conclusion Mr. Walsh praised Local Ireland for fostering and maintaining and the collaboration between peers in the industry and for recognising the work of local and provincial press.

BEST HEADLINE FINALIST

The Munster Express was also one of four finalists in the running for a ‘Best Headline’ award, for the headline ‘Ring the Changes’ which featured in the 10 October, 2023 edition, written by journalist Adam Doheny. However, The Munster Express was pipped at the post when The Southern Star’s headline ‘Pier Pressure’ scooped the accolade.

NINTH YEAR OF AWARDS

Mr. Linehan said: “This was our ninth awards and the seventh sponsored by the National Lottery”.

“It was a great event and I want to thank the judges for all their work and the National Lottery for their support, which has been invaluable,” he said. “We had nearly 600 entries and the standard of journalism was first class.”

CEO of the National Lottery Cian Murphy said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor the Local Ireland Media Awards, celebrating the exceptional work of local journalists and regional newspapers across the country”.

“Their dedication to informing and connecting our communities mirrors the National Lottery’s commitment to supporting Good Causes, making a positive difference in the lives of people throughout Ireland,” Mr. Murphy added.

Chair of the Judges, author, journalist and broadcaster Alison O’Connor said: “Where would local communities be without the efforts made in newsrooms all over the country?”

“It is not an easy task to pick winners when there is so much good work to choose from. These awards are about recognising the very best of what local newspapers do,” Ms. O’Connor added.

Executive Director of Local Ireland Bob Hughes said: “This year’s awards were the biggest yet with new categories for Diversity, Sustainability and Best Headline”.

“We are hoping to introduce even more categories next year,” said Mr. Hughes.

Joining Alison O’Connor on the judging panel were journalist and broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald; Emeritus Professor at TUD Michael Foley; Dawn Wheatley of DCU School of Communications; Managing Director of Kinetic Ireland Andrew Sinclair; photographer and former Irish Times Picture Editor Frank Miller; broadcaster and writer Valerie Cox; journalist and author PJ Cunningham; novelist and newspaper columnist Dr Martina Devlin; Policy Editor of the Business Post Daniel Murray; and Deputy Night Editor of the Irish Sun Gerry McCarthy.

Local Ireland Media Awards 2024 full video coverage from the night in the link below.

Local Ireland Media Awards 2024

Paul Mooney Reports