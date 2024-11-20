Met Éireann Status Orange Snow / Ice warning issued for Waterford.

A Met Éireann Status Orange Snow / Ice Warning has been issued for Waterford and is in place from 00:00 (midnight) Thursday, November 21st until 12:00 (midday) Thursday, November 21st.

The potential impacts of these conditions include ice, snow and frost on the roads leading to hazardous / dangerous travelling conditions, with potential for some roads to become impassable.

Gabriel Hynes, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council has urged the public to exercise caution. “We would advise all motorists to exercise caution on their journeys, reduce speed and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, as travelling conditions will potentially be hazardous with widespread frost and icy stretches.

“Please allow extra time for any journey and be conscious of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.”

Waterford City and County Council has activated its severe weather plan and ground crews will attend to the Priority One (P1) and Priority Two (P2) road network, and gritting will be undertaken as required on these P1 and P2 roads for the duration of the cold weather advisory warning.

The crews will only salt Priority Three (P3) roads as and when resources allow, and during normal working hours. Motorists are advised to use P1 and P2 Routes where possible.

A map of winter maintenance routes can be found at https://bit.ly/WaterfordGrittingRoutes

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team will continue to monitor the situation and is advising members of the public that:

Wintry showers and icy surfaces will lead to difficult travel conditions.

Driving conditions will be hazardous, even where roads are gritted, slow down, drive with caution, be aware of other road users and allow extra time for your journey.

Take extra care while walking: footpaths etc. can be extremely hazardous/slippery due to ice.

Check on elderly, vulnerable and isolated neighbours.

Keep your phone charged and take it with you on all journeys. In an emergency dial 999 or 112.

The Be Winter Ready website https://www.gov.ie/en/campaigns/aa78b9-be-winter-ready provides further advice on preparing for severe weather.

People are advised to prepare for this period of severe weather including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication.

Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and/or visit https://www.met.ie/ for the most up to date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources.

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours, after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050