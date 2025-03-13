St. Patrick’s Festival line-up 2025

Waterford City and County Council, in association with Fáilte Ireland and EveryEvent, is delighted to announce a jam-packed four-day programme of St. Patrick’s Festival events from Friday, March 14th to Monday, March 17th

The theme for this year’s festival is Saints & Scholars – A Celebration of Waterford’s rich heritage and will be marked by parades, performances, carnivals and music right through the Bank Holiday weekend. And best of all…most events are FREE!

While the festival is a celebration of Waterford’s people and communities, its culture and heritage, its diversity, and its musical and artistic talent, there will be tribute paid to St. Patrick and to Waterford’s very own Scholar, Luke Wadding, a 16th Century academic, author, historian and Franciscan.

Young people: Kick-start your St. Patrick’s Festival weekend with free family fun activities at John Roberts Square. Over the four-day festival, Waterford’s city centre will be abuzz with the return of the much-loved City Centre Fairground, perfect fun for the littlest family members. Wobbly Circus has been enthralling and delighting for years, so don’t miss them throughout the weekend, along with Playful Streets for buckets of family fun activities.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The theme for this year’s parade is ‘Saints & Scholars’ and will begin at 1pm sharp on St. Patrick’s Day, Monday March 17th. Three-time Olympian and European Gold medallist Grand Marshall of Waterford’s St. Partick’s Day parade, Thomas Barr, along with members of Ferrybank AFC are expected to lead out over 2,000 participants in the parade.

The parade begins at Waterford Bus Station and will proceed along the Quay, past the Clock Tower and the Plaza, moving around to the Mall, with entries gathering at the Bridge Street end of the Quay at the start of the parade.

Optimum viewing positions are from the Quays, where there is plenty of room as well as at the Mall. The parade will end at the Mall / Parnell Street junction and we ask that patrons do not congregate in Parnell Street as this area is designated for post-parade and production staff.

Waterford City and County Council is delighted to announce an Autism Family Friendly Area at the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Working with Autism Friendly Waterford and 50 Shades of Exceptional we are proud to introduce this initiative as the First Autism Friendly City in Ireland.

A special area has also been reserved and sign-posted for wheelchair users / special access at Mall Lane. This is on a first come, first served basis and intending patrons should make themselves known to stewards.

There will also be an online streaming of the Parade, so those who cannot attend but still wish to enjoy the celebrations.