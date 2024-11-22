Status Orange Rain Warning for Waterford

Storm Bert

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Warning for Rain for Waterford, valid from 00:00am (midnight) Saturday, November 23rd until 10am on Saturday, November 23rd.

The public is advised that Storm Bert will bring strong winds and intense falls of rain over a short period of time and possible impacts include surface and localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

With heavy and persistent rain forecast throughout the night, surface water levels will be elevated which may lead to localised flooding, hazardous travelling conditions, fallen trees and branches and travel disruption.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team attended a virtual Met Éireann Technical Briefing earlier today and has advised that ground crews will be on standby to deal with issues as they arise, such as localised flooding, blocked drains, gulley overflows, etc.

Gabriel Hynes, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council has urged the public to exercise caution. “Storm Bert will bring heavy rainfall, and with surface water levels already elevated, will potentially lead to localised and spot flooding and travel disruption.”

“While the warning remains in place, we would advise the public to heed all public safety advice and avoid unnecessary journeys until Storm Bert has receded.

“Driving conditions will be difficult and visibility will be poor, so we urge motorists to drive with caution, allow extra time for journeys, avoid driving through flowing or standing water and be conscious of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.”

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desk on 0818 10 20 20 and calls will be transferred to the out-of-hours emergency services number.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050

Waterford City and County Council advises the public to: