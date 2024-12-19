Death of Martin Óg Morrissey

Martin Óg Morrissey, a member of the Waterford team that won the 1959 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship has died, aged 90.

Morrissey won 15 county senior hurling medals with Mount Sion, including nine-in-a-row from 1953 to 1961 and also added five football titles as well as winning three Munster medals with Waterford and four Railway Cups.

He captained Mount Sion to Harty Cup success in the 1953 and went onto become a selector for Waterford in 1982.

Martin Óg Morrissey will be buried on Sunday in St Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh following Requiem Mass in Ballybricken at 1.30pm.

RIP.