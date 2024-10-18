Storm Ashley to bring strong winds and potential for flooding

Met Éireann has issued a Weather Advisory warning for all of Ireland with a Status Yellow Wind Warning coming into effect from 10.00am Sunday, October 20th and remain in place until midnight.

The public is advised that Storm Ashley will bring strong southerly winds and combined with a period of very high astronomical Spring Tides may lead to coastal flooding.

These conditions could potentially lead to large coastal waves with waves overtopping, dangerous travelling conditions, fallen trees, disruption to services and damage to power lines. Combined with already saturated ground conditions, there may be a risk of localised and spot flooding.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team attended a virtual Met Éireann Technical Briefing this afternoon and is advising the public that Storm Ashley is expected to bring disruption that will have an impact throughout the weekend.

Waterford City and County Council is actively monitoring the situation and will erect appropriate flood defence barriers as a precautionary measure in Passage East, Co. Waterford during high tide times this evening (7.00pm to 8.30pm, Friday October 18th).

With a tidal surge also forecast to occur on the morning of Sunday, October 20th, resulting in tide levels higher than the natural tide levels, the following precautionary measures will be put in place with flood defence barriers activated in:

Waterford city from Saturday evening until 12.00pm midday on Monday

Passage East on Sunday morning from 7.00am to 9.00am

The Prom in Tramore will close at 6.30pm on Saturday evening until 10.00am on Sunday morning.

The following car parks in Co. Waterford are at risk of flooding, and as a precautionary measure, will be closed to the public from 6.30pm on Saturday evening until 10.00am on Sunday morning and motorists are advised not to leave their cars overnight (Saturday)

Davitt’s Quay

The Pond

The Lookout

Castle Street Carpark

Gabriel Hynes, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council has urged the public to exercise caution, saying, “Met Éireann has advised that Storm Ashley will bring strong and gusty southerly winds. There is also a risk of localised and spot flooding. The strong winds will also lead to fallen trees and branches, and debris on the roads, making journeys hazardous. With coastal water levels high there may also be a risk of wave overtopping.

“Motorists should avoid driving through flowing or standing water as the depth of the water can be deceptive. Motorist should also be particularly conscious of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.”

With strong winds and very high astronomical Spring Tides forecast Waterford City and County Council advises the public to:

Stay away from coastal areas during this period. The Irish Coast Guard is appealing for members of the public to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.

Dangerous travelling conditions are possible road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris as trees are in full leaf.

There is a potential for tidal flooding in coastal areas, especially in Southern and Western counties. In addition to this, heavy persistent showers are expected, which in turn may lead to surface flooding in urban locations.

People are advised to prepare for this period of severe weather including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication.

Never drive through flooded roads, the depth of the water can be deceiving.

Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and/or visit https://www.met.ie/ for the most up to date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources.

ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie in regards to power restoration times.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team will continue to monitor the situation. Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050