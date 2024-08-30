Waterford Harvest Festival 2024 reveals programme of Award Winning chefs, artisanal food stalls and enticing Waterford producers

From the Blaa to organic wine discover what makes Waterford producers great with a jam-packed programme of events during Waterford Harvest Festival on September 6-8. 2024.

Now in its 15th year Waterford Harvest Festival celebrates great food and the people who produce it. Taking place in venues across Waterford city Harvest Festival promises to be a treat for the senses with food demos, honey making, storytelling, fine dining experiences and live music.

Food lovers will be overcome with options as Harvest Festival 2024 boasts a diverse range of mouthwatering events to get your taste buds excited. On the September 7 a selection of Taste Waterford members will present cooking demos. Enjoy curated dining experiences curtesy of multi-awarding winning Momo and MICHELIN guide featured Everette’s. “Locally Sourced, Seasonally Inspired” join Momo in celebrating harvest season on Friday, September 6, when they host a Harvest Dinner with wine tasting. Showcasing their wonderful local suppliers and favourite organic wines tickets are €60 for tasting menu + €40 wine pairing. With a reputation for excellence Everett’s has retained the Michelin Bib Gourmand award since 2022 by using the best of the South-East’s produce. On Saturday, September 7, Head chef Peter Everett will take us on a step back in time for their annual Harvest Lunch with 3 retro themed courses and 4 wines for €70pp. Bookings – everettsrestaurant@gmail.com. A festival highlight, and sure to sell out, the Harvest Festival Homecoming Dinner and Lunch with Chef Keith Boyle in City Hall will also feature local producers WD O’Connell Whiskey, Waterford Distillery, and Viking Irish Drinks.

It wouldn’t be Harvest Festival without food demonstrations from some of the most exciting and enticing food producers. Taking place across the festival weekend in John Roberts Square learn how some of the best create their signature dishes. Join Smokin’ Soul on Friday, September 6, for their cookery demo as they Build, Cook and Teach you the best way to smoke and BBQ food. Building on methods developed in the Paleolithic era Smokin’ Soul will explain how different chemical reactions, marinades and curing preserves create some of your favourite dishes. Check out The Happy Pear duo on Sunday 8th September. It is now twenty years from when they first opened back in 2004 in a tiny veg shop and a dream of helping people to eat more veg. The Happy Pear now consists of that same veg shop, with new chefs and a bakery in Greystones, over 80 delicious plant based products, 15+ online courses, a recipe club, 6 cookbooks, a 4 acre regenerative organic farm, a coffee roastery, and a social media following of nearly 2 million people. All that said, the mission is still the same, to help you to get healthier and be happier!

This year will also see the return of the Festival Food Market. Waterford Harvest Festival operates with the aim of showcasing local producers and hopes to build on last year’s event as 2024 boasts a whopping 60 stalls featuring the best local artisanal food. Submissions from food and drinks producers for the Harvest Festival Market remain open on the Waterford Harvest Festival website. The Revolution Craft Beer and Whiskey Bar will present a Irish Whiskey Tasting Masterclass In the The Applemarket between 4pm – 5.30pm. A standout destination for whiskey enthusiasts Revolution Whiskey Bar stocks the largest range of Waterford Whiskey – From Single Farm Origin to Organic & Biodynamic, to Cuvees and Peated Styles. Featuring a wide array of Irish whiskies, including rare finds and limited editions Revolution Bar shares a focus on the small creative distilleries & bonders who produce small batch interesting Whiskeys.

This year also sees the return of fan favourite the EWBA and Honeys of the World featuring a selection of honeys from all over the globe available for tasting. There will also be an observation hive on-site with members of the EWBA association on hand to explain all aspects of the fascinating and environmental importance of honey. All in all, Honeys of the World will bee a hive of activity!

Ballybeg Greens Festival Garden is a draw for foodies and families alike and is a unique feature of Harvest Festival. Each year they plant a Bloom-style garden to be enjoyed in the weeks leading up to the festival where visitors can come enjoy, learn and buy fresh herbs from the garden on site.

Join Tasteful Thinking as they host a Tasteful Food Tour on Saturday and Sunday morning from 11AM to learn more about the city’s food culture and history. Meeting at William Vincent Wallace Plaza experience food from the province, meet local food producers, sample the renowned Blass, sweet treats, locally roasted coffee, traditional stew and local craft beer and whiskey.

The festival is supported by Waterford City and County Council, which specified that the festival deliver a green, environmentally sustainable event, while minimising food waste and carbon emissions.

With a mix of free and ticketed events, tickets are on sale now for the Home Coming Lunch and Dinner with Chef Keith Boyle in Dr Mary Strangeman Large Room, City Hall, Waterford on www.tickets.ie and www.waterfordharvestfestival.ie

