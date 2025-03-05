Enhancing tourism in Waterford

Over 100 tourism and hospitality businesses from across Waterford came together to discover, connect and collaborate to enhance tourism in Waterford, last Thursday, 27 February.

The Waterford Rural Tourism Network is made up of five cluster areas; Copper Coast, Blackwater Valley, Comeraghs, Gaeltacht na nDéise, and Waterford Estuary. The aim of the network is to build the capabilities of their individual business as well as enhance the overall tourism offering in Waterford.

Michael Quinn, Director of Economic Development with Waterford City and County Council said, “To create a world class destination requires a collaborative approach. Waterford Council’s delivery of infrastructure and amenities to bolster Waterford’s tourism offering is complemented by the commitment and vision of our local tourism and service providers. In working together, we can realise the county’s full tourism potential.”

Orna Holohan, Tourism Officer with Waterford City and County Council added, “We have something very special here in Waterford… scenery, heritage, attractions, natural beauty and great food, however it is the people that visitors meet when they come to Waterford, that brings Waterford to life and creates a memorable experience.”

Mary Houlihan, Manager Ireland’s Ancient East spoke passionately about Waterford and highlighted how ‘tourism has the potential to build and sustain rural communities in the County.’ She stressed the importance of all stakeholders, industry and communities working together to make Waterford a compelling tourist destination for domestic and international visitors, saying, “Waterford’s variety of stunning landscapes and rich heritage gives Waterford a real opportunity to become an area that is known for the outdoors with an array of experiences available to suit different visitors.”

The event is part of the Waterford Rural Tourism Network development programme, funded and supported by Waterford City and County Council and Fáilte Ireland, and delivered by Runda Hospitality & Tourism Solutions, with support from key stakeholders Visit Waterford, Waterford Leader Partnership, and Waterford LEO.