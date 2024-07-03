ISPCA provides assistance to Bats and release them back to their Natural Habitat

The ISPCA has assisted a number of grounded bats in recent days. One was discovered on a storage shelf in a commercial building by workers in Co. Tipperary, a second Bat was found on the windowsill of a house during the day, while a third Bat was found on the doorstep of a house in Wicklow yesterday.

All Bats were removed by ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspectors, observed, and assessed for any injuries, and subsequently released at dusk, close to where they were originally found. Bats are nocturnal, so releasing them at dusk allows them the opportunity to start foraging for food immediately.

ISPCA Senior Inspector Emma Carroll said: “Bats are a protected species and play a crucial role in our ecosystem, so it is important that they are cared for and protected. Bats being out during the day is unusual in Ireland, indicating an injury or several possible issues, or they could also just need a safe place to rest so it is important to observe at a distance in the first instance. After a short period of care and recovery in the care of the ISPCA, the Bats were safely released back into their natural habitat where they were found, which was a truly moment of triumph, knowing that they can continue to thrive in their natural habitat”, said Emma.

If you find a Bat, the ISPCA recommends observing the situation first and if you feel they are injured, seek expert advice. Never try to catch a flying bat with your hands – you are likely to injure it or yourself and sometimes a young bat can exhaust itself, likely landing on a wall or a curtain to rest. Bats flying indoors is generally looking for a way out, so close all doors to keep the Bat confined to one room, open the windows within that room, dim the lights and allow all chances for the Bat to find its own way out. Baby Bats are found from May to July so they may just be disoriented and need a safe place to rest.

Illness or Injury: The bat may be sick, injured, or otherwise compromised, which prevents it from behaving normally. Common issues include dehydration, infections, or injuries from predators or collisions. Seek expert advice.

Disturbance: The bat's roost may have been disturbed, causing it to be out during the day. This could be due to construction or other activities that disrupt their natural habitat. Observe at a distance.

Heat Stress: During particularly hot weather, bats may leave their roosts in search of cooler conditions.

Disorientation: Young or inexperienced bats can become disoriented and end up outside during the day. Observe at a distance and seek expert advice.

Maternity Roosts: In some cases, a mother Bat may leave a roost during the day if she has been disturbed or if the roost is too hot or unsafe for her young. Seek expert advice.

Photo from ISPCA shows a bat.