Re-turn to host consumer information roadshow at City Square, Waterford

Re-turn, operator of Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme, is running a series of consumer roadshows nationwide this Summer to provide consumers with helpful information on the Deposit Return Scheme. The next stop is City Square, Waterford, this Friday, 12th and Saturday, 13th July.

Re-turn is dedicated to helping everybody navigate this circular economy initiative. Consumers are encouraged to visit City Square where Re-turn will have a designated area and a team of people to provide tips and answer any questions about Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme.

Across the weekend, visitors to City Square will have an opportunity to learn about the Deposit Return Scheme’s positive impact on energy, water, landfill, and CO2 savings and how the scheme is contributing to a sustainable future for generations to come.

Since its launch in February, over 200 million containers have been returned by Irish consumers. From the start of June, an average of 2.9 million containers are being returned daily as adoption of the Scheme continues to grow.

Niamh Kelly, Head of Marketing & Communications, said: “As the Deposit Return Scheme continues to achieve great results, with over 200 million bottles and cans now returned thanks to the Irish public, Re-turn is inviting anyone in the Waterford area to stop by City Square if they have any questions about the Scheme. It’s a great chance to get an understanding of why and how the Scheme is important for the environment and a sustainable Ireland.”

The public can expect helpful guidance from the Re-turn team, who will be happy to answer frequently asked questions such as:

Where can I return my bottle and cans?

Consumers can return their empty undamaged plastic bottles and cans to shops and supermarkets nationwide. Either through a Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) or manually, over the counter. Visit https://re-turn.ie/#WhereToReturn for a map that indicates where to find deposit return points.

How will I get my deposit back?

At participating shops and supermarkets, if returning through a reverse vending machine, consumers will be issued a voucher that can be redeemed at the till against store purchases or as a cash refund. If over the counter, retailers must check the drinks container features the Re-turn logo and is undamaged and then provide a refund.

Can I still use my own recycling bins to dispose of plastic bottles?

While all consumers should use their recycling bins for other mixed dry recyclables, consumers are encouraged to return their plastic bottles and cans with the Re-turn logo to local participating shops and supermarkets to redeem their deposit. The separate collection of these plastic bottles and cans guarantees a high quality recyclate material is returned and recycled and there is no cross contamination. The introduction of Deposit Return is a proven method of increasing recycling rates, with great success in a number of other European countries.

What is not included in the scheme?

Not every drinks container is eligible for Deposit Return. Only drinks containers in PET plastic bottles, aluminium & steel cans from 150ml to 3 litres are included in the Scheme. All containers included in the Scheme now feature the Re-turn logo.

Items that are not included in the Deposit Return Scheme include:

Any dairy drinks products in plastic containers or cartons e.g. milk, yogurt drinks

Steel and tin cans that contain foodstuffs

Containers for cleaning supplies

Glass drinks containers

These items should continue to be disposed of in a recycling bin or brought to a glass and bottle bank.

Why has Ireland launched a Deposit Return Scheme?

The Deposit Return Scheme is a practical circular economy initiative that aims to create a closed loop recycling system guaranteeing the material is returned and recycled. The EU has set Ireland a target to separate and collect 77% of plastic beverage bottles by 2025. This target will rise to 90% in 2029. We currently recycle between 55% of drinks containers and the Deposit Return Scheme is a proven method of increasing recycling rates, with great success in a number of other European countries.

Re-turn has created an FAQ page on the website for any questions which consumers, retailers and producers may have, and they are strongly encouraged to reach out to info@re-turn.ie if they have any further queries.